Tata Focused Equity Fund Direct G

Tata Focused Equity Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Tata Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Tata Focused Equity Fund Direct G

AMC

Tata Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

15-Nov-2019

Fund Manager

Meeta Shetty

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1635.33

Tata Focused Equity Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  23.4563

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1% of the applicable NAV, if redeemed/switched out on or before expiry of 365 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched out on or after expiry of 365 days from the date of allotment.

Tata Focused Equity Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

Tata Focused Equity Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-1.18
3.66
-10.32
-12.19
3.76
13.81
28
17.34
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

Tata Focused Equity Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Tata Focused Equity Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks10.30972000168.38
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software8.41924690137.58
EquityAxis BankBanks7.131148526116.63
EquityZomato LtdRetailing5.98440204397.76
EquityICICI BankBanks5.2170768085.21
EquityIndusInd BankBanks4.6777100076.33
EquityFirstsour.Solu.Commercial Services & Supplies4.17197240868.24
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products4.0855594866.71
EquityAmber Enterp.Consumer Durables3.379781655.05
EquityAshok LeylandAgricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles3.32255000054.29
EquityK E C Intl.Construction3.0572640949.86
EquityAlkem LabPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology3.0010561749.07
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction2.7814394145.54
EquityJubilant Food.Leisure Services2.6870000043.82
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components2.58356315742.25
EquityNTPCPower2.50131500040.95
EquityHealth.GlobalHealthcare Services2.3375870938.06
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance2.2726000037.19
EquityCraftsman AutoAuto Components2.248124636.57
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products2.183516835.61
EquityAdani PowerPower2.0570000033.52
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.0317466733.26
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance1.9487250031.78
EquityGodrej Propert.Realty1.8315416229.85
EquityPNC InfratechConstruction1.82114654029.68
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower1.62105666626.50
EquityKajaria CeramicsConsumer Durables1.3125217321.49
EquityPVR InoxEntertainment0.48874267.90
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-3.97064.63
Reverse RepoReverse Repo-/-0.70011.46

Key information

Fund House:
Tata Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
15-Mar-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,88,187.61
Trustee/s:
Mr. Kersi Bhagat-Associat, Tata Trustee Company Priv
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Prathit D.Bhobe
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Gangan Rai
Compliance Officer/s:
Upesh Shah, Mr. Padmanabhan Ramanatha
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms. Kashmira Kalwachwala
Fund Manager/s:
Meeta Shetty
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
1903, B-Wing, Parinee Crescenzo, G-Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East Mumbai - 400051
Contact Nos:
022 62827777
Fax:
022 2261 3782.
Email:
service@tataamc.com
Website:
www.tatamutualfund.com

