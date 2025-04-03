Tata Focused Equity Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Tata Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Tata Focused Equity Fund IDCW
AMC
: Tata Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 15-Nov-2019
Fund Manager
: Meeta Shetty
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1635.33
Tata Focused Equity Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 21.4374
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% of the applicable NAV, if redeemed/switched out on or before expiry of 365 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched out on or after expiry of 365 days from the date of allotment.
Tata Focused Equity Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
Tata Focused Equity Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.2
3.54
-10.63
-12.81
2.29
12.05
25.96
15.37
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Tata Focused Equity Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Tata Focused Equity Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|10.30
|972000
|168.38
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|8.41
|924690
|137.58
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|7.13
|1148526
|116.63
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|5.98
|4402043
|97.76
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|5.21
|707680
|85.21
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|4.67
|771000
|76.33
|Equity
|Firstsour.Solu.
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|4.17
|1972408
|68.24
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|4.08
|555948
|66.71
|Equity
|Amber Enterp.
|Consumer Durables
|3.37
|97816
|55.05
|Equity
|Ashok Leyland
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|3.32
|2550000
|54.29
|Equity
|K E C Intl.
|Construction
|3.05
|726409
|49.86
|Equity
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.00
|105617
|49.07
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|2.78
|143941
|45.54
|Equity
|Jubilant Food.
|Leisure Services
|2.68
|700000
|43.82
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|2.58
|3563157
|42.25
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|2.50
|1315000
|40.95
|Equity
|Health.Global
|Healthcare Services
|2.33
|758709
|38.06
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|2.27
|260000
|37.19
|Equity
|Craftsman Auto
|Auto Components
|2.24
|81246
|36.57
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.18
|35168
|35.61
|Equity
|Adani Power
|Power
|2.05
|700000
|33.52
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.03
|174667
|33.26
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|1.94
|872500
|31.78
|Equity
|Godrej Propert.
|Realty
|1.83
|154162
|29.85
|Equity
|PNC Infratech
|Construction
|1.82
|1146540
|29.68
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|1.62
|1056666
|26.50
|Equity
|Kajaria Ceramics
|Consumer Durables
|1.31
|252173
|21.49
|Equity
|PVR Inox
|Entertainment
|0.48
|87426
|7.90
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.97
|0
|64.63
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|0.70
|0
|11.46
