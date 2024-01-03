Tata Gilt Retirement Plan 28 02 25 IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Tata Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Tata Gilt Retirement Plan 28 02 25 IDCW
AMC
: Tata Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Launch Date
: 29-Sep-2003
Fund Manager
: Akhil Mittal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1070.87
Tata Gilt Retirement Plan 28 02 25 IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 28-Feb-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 34.1747
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 0.5% if redeemed within 180 days.
Tata Gilt Retirement Plan 28 02 25 IDCW- NAV Chart
Tata Gilt Retirement Plan 28 02 25 IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.31
-0.71
0.85
2.26
6.16
6.18
5.18
5.89
|Category Avg
0.31
1.39
2.48
3.42
8.83
7.1
6.27
7.88
|Category Best
0.86
3.01
3.26
4.4
10.75
8.42
7.59
10.41
|Category Worst
-1.55
-2.29
-0.9
0.3
4.02
4.99
4.37
2.59
Tata Gilt Retirement Plan 28 02 25 IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Tata Gilt Retirement Plan 28 02 25 IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 50000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|30.66
|31670900
|328.73
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2054
|-/-
|27.38
|29133400
|293.50
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|9.65
|10000000
|103.41
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|9.40
|10000000
|100.76
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|9.24
|10000000
|99.08
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|6.10
|6500000
|65.42
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|2.40
|2500000
|25.68
|Govt. Securities
|TAMILNADU 2035
|-/-
|0.47
|500000
|4.99
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2034
|-/-
|0.06
|60800
|0.62
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|4.64
|0
|49.89
