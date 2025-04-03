Tata Gilt Securities Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Tata Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Tata Gilt Securities Fund Direct G
AMC
: Tata Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Akhil Mittal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1070.87
Tata Gilt Securities Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 86.5787
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil
Tata Gilt Securities Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Tata Gilt Securities Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
1
3.45
3.87
5.08
10.45
8.34
6.8
8.24
|Category Avg
0.71
2.24
3.11
4.18
9.65
7.41
6.62
8.07
|Category Best
1.11
3.78
4.06
5.2
11.71
8.58
7.91
10.73
|Category Worst
-0.97
0.76
1.57
1.78
7.01
5.92
4.58
3.06
Tata Gilt Securities Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Tata Gilt Securities Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|30.66
|31670900
|328.73
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2054
|-/-
|27.38
|29133400
|293.50
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|9.65
|10000000
|103.41
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|9.40
|10000000
|100.76
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|9.24
|10000000
|99.08
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|6.10
|6500000
|65.42
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|2.40
|2500000
|25.68
|Govt. Securities
|TAMILNADU 2035
|-/-
|0.47
|500000
|4.99
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2034
|-/-
|0.06
|60800
|0.62
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|4.64
|0
|49.89
