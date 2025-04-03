Tata Gold ETF Fund of Fund Regular IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Tata Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Tata Gold ETF Fund of Fund Regular IDCW
AMC
: Tata Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Gold
Launch Date
: 02-Jan-2024
Fund Manager
: Tapan Patel
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 187.47
Tata Gold ETF Fund of Fund Regular IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 14.1573
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: On or before expiry of 365 days from the date allotment: If the withdrawal amount or switched out amount is not more than 12% of the original cost of investment: Nil On or before expiry of 365 days from the date of allotment: If the withdrawal amount or switched out amount is more than 12% of the original cost of investment: 1% Redemption after expiry of 365 days from the date of allotment: Nil
Tata Gold ETF Fund of Fund Regular IDCW- NAV Chart
Tata Gold ETF Fund of Fund Regular IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
2.97
6.32
16.47
18.71
27.66
-
-
33.42
|Category Avg
2.86
6.3
16.46
18.51
28.8
19.45
14.04
14.91
|Category Best
3.72
6.64
17.03
19.48
30.44
20.35
14.84
34.26
|Category Worst
1.25
5.12
14.34
14.51
26.78
18.95
13.22
6.59
Tata Gold ETF Fund of Fund Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends
Tata Gold ETF Fund of Fund Regular IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Tata Gold ETF
|CAPITAL MARKETS
|99.16
|222630657
|185.89
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|1.21
|0
|2.27
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.37
|0
|-0.69
