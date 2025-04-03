iifl-logo
Tata Housing Opportunities Fund IDCW

Tata Housing Opportunities Fund IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

Tata Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Tata Housing Opportunities Fund IDCW

AMC

Tata Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

16-Aug-2022

Fund Manager

Tejas Gutka

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

475.79

Tata Housing Opportunities Fund IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  13.7385

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Redemption/Switch-out/SWP/STP on or before expiry of 365 days from the date of allotment: If the withdrawal amount or switched out amount is not more than 12% of the original cost of investment: Nil Redemption/Switch-out/SWP/STP on or before expiry of 365 days from the date of allotment: If the withdrawal amount or switched out amount is more than 12% of the original cost of investmen:1% Redemption / Switch-out/SWP/STP after expiry of 365 days from the date of allotmen: Nil

Tata Housing Opportunities Fund IDCW- NAV Chart

Tata Housing Opportunities Fund IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.39
5.83
-12.23
-17.65
-3.06
-
-
13.06
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

Tata Housing Opportunities Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends

Tata Housing Opportunities Fund IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks9.7826860046.53
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction5.628450026.73
EquityPrestige EstatesRealty5.1621800024.55
EquityICICI BankBanks4.6818500022.27
EquityBlue StarConsumer Durables4.1910400019.94
EquityCan Fin HomesFinance4.1534200019.75
EquityDLFRealty4.0730500019.38
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products3.9740660018.90
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products3.941850018.73
EquityVoltasConsumer Durables3.6613200017.42
EquityBrigade Enterpr.Realty3.3817000016.09
EquityKEI IndustriesIndustrial Products3.365200015.96
EquityPNB HousingFinance2.8918000013.74
EquityHavells IndiaConsumer Durables2.849500013.50
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks2.7519000013.08
EquityAsian PaintsConsumer Durables2.695880012.81
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance2.691500012.79
EquitySupreme Inds.Industrial Products2.593700012.31
EquityINDIA SHELTE FINFinance2.3115126710.99
EquityKajaria CeramicsConsumer Durables2.2412500010.65
EquityCera Sanitary.Consumer Durables2.201980410.47
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks2.205500010.46
EquityGreenpanel Inds.Consumer Durables2.1137399010.05
EquityGreenply IndustrConsumer Durables1.933361699.16
EquityTARC LtdRealty1.757000008.34
EquityR R KabelIndustrial Products1.55825927.35
EquityAstralIndustrial Products1.46520006.95
EquityThe Ramco CementCement & Cement Products1.39800006.63
EquityOrient ElectricConsumer Durables1.242985885.91
EquityElectronics MartRetailing0.903390904.27
EquitySuraj EstateRealty0.851350004.03
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoReverse Repo-/-3.19015.15
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-2.27010.72

Key information

Fund House:
Tata Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
15-Mar-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,88,187.61
Trustee/s:
Mr. Kersi Bhagat-Associat, Tata Trustee Company Priv
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Prathit D.Bhobe
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Gangan Rai
Compliance Officer/s:
Upesh Shah, Mr. Padmanabhan Ramanatha
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms. Kashmira Kalwachwala
Fund Manager/s:
Tejas Gutka
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
1903, B-Wing, Parinee Crescenzo, G-Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East Mumbai - 400051
Contact Nos:
022 62827777
Fax:
022 2261 3782.
Email:
service@tataamc.com
Website:
www.tatamutualfund.com

