Tata Hybrid Equity Fund Direct G

Tata Hybrid Equity Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Tata Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Tata Hybrid Equity Fund Direct G

AMC

Tata Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Equity Oriented

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Satish Chandra Mishra

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

3733.13

Tata Hybrid Equity Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  461.532

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1.00% - If redeemed on or before expiry of 365 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switchedout above 365 days from the date of allotment.

Tata Hybrid Equity Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

Tata Hybrid Equity Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.46
5.71
-4.17
-6.93
4.99
11.97
21.26
13.3
Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46

Tata Hybrid Equity Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Tata Hybrid Equity Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Manappuram Fin.25,00,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
ITC Hotels1,50,000

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks9.282000000346.48
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products5.661760000211.21
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services4.421050000164.87
EquityICICI BankBanks4.031250000150.51
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction3.66431425136.49
EquityInfosysIT - Software3.62800000135.01
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks3.141700000117.09
EquityTCSIT - Software2.80300000104.49
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products2.338600087.10
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks2.0440000076.11
EquityVarun BeveragesBeverages1.98169537573.92
EquityP I IndustriesFertilizers & Agrochemicals1.8022350067.36
EquityM & MAutomobiles1.8026000067.21
EquityITCDiversified FMCG1.59150000059.25
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG1.5827000059.13
EquityGranules IndiaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.36110000050.79
EquityManappuram Fin.Finance1.35250000050.24
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.2825000047.61
EquityMuthoot FinanceFinance1.2622035746.99
EquityZomato LtdRetailing1.19200000044.42
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles1.0310490038.61
EquityIDFC First BankBanks0.97620000036.20
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles0.963000035.83
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.9622451635.77
EquityAxis BankBanks0.9535000035.54
EquityArvind Fashions.Retailing0.9391000034.64
EquityDabur IndiaPersonal Products0.9270000034.53
EquityMax HealthcareHealthcare Services0.8933782933.04
EquityAdani PortsTransport Infrastructure0.8630000032.08
EquityAurobindo PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.8530000031.74
EquitySundram Fasten.Auto Components0.8333000030.81
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles0.8249500030.72
EquityAnant RajRealty0.8266026830.58
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance0.8150000030.42
EquityAdani Energy SolPower0.7643647528.41
EquityGuj.St.PetronetGas0.73100000027.22
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products0.7310000027.17
EquityPNC InfratechConstruction0.68100000025.89
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower0.67100000025.08
EquityGuj Pipavav PortTransport Infrastructure0.60180000022.49
EquityAIA EngineeringIndustrial Products0.576798921.35
EquityTata CommTelecom - Services0.5415000020.28
EquityOberoi RealtyRealty0.5213000019.29
EquitySpiceJetTransport Services0.40324675414.90
Debt Investments
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-1.22450045.37
NCDSikka Ports-/-0.7729028.67
NCDBharti Telecom-/-0.68250025.36
NCDCan Fin Homes-/-0.67250025.12
NCDCholaman.Inv.&Fn-/-0.67250025.11
NCDToyota Financial-/-0.67250025.03
NCDCholaman.Inv.&Fn-/-0.67250025.00
NCDGodrej Propert.-/-0.67250024.99
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.67250024.98
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.67250024.94
NCDKOTAK MAHI. INV.-/-0.67250024.99
NCDJamnagar Utiliti-/-0.6625024.50
NCDICICI Home Fin-/-0.135005.02
NCDHDFC Ergo Gener-/-0.135005.02
NCDNHPC Ltd-/-0.132504.96
NCDI R F C-/-0.10403.91
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2054-/-2.26850000084.51
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2064-/-1.92700000071.71
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2027-/-1.06387568039.41
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-1.03375000038.42
Govt. SecuritiesGujarat 2031-/-0.96350000035.98
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-0.68250000025.73
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-0.68250000025.52
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2026-/-0.66250000024.74
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2031-/-0.52192140019.50
Govt. SecuritiesGujarat 2027-/-0.27100000010.23
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2037-/-0.2799960010.20
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2036-/-0.217569007.75
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2052-/-0.145000005.15
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2032-/-0.145000005.14
Govt. SecuritiesTAMIL NADU 2034-/-0.145000005.09
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2039-/-0.135003005.01
Govt. SecuritiesUttar Pradesh 2034-/-0.124498004.63
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2026-/-0.124441004.47
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-0.083099003.16
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2036-/-0.083000003.10
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2035-/-0.083000003.09
Govt. SecuritiesTamil Nadu 2034-/-0.062356002.39
Govt. SecuritiesUTTAR PRADESH 2027-/-0.052000002.04
Govt. SecuritiesWest Bengal 2044-/-0.051648001.70
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2045-/-0.03896001.00
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2063-/-0.02883000.89
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2040-/-0.02730000.82
Govt. SecuritiesMAHARASHTRA 2035-/-0.02769000.77
Govt. SecuritiesTAMILNADU 2025-/-0.01485000.48
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-0.01404200.41
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-0.01316000.30
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2029-/-0.01292000.29
Govt. SecuritiesMAHARASHTRA 2027-/-0.00130000.13
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-0.0020000.01
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsTata Corporate Bond Fund (G)CAPITAL MARKETS1.384224831451.49
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-2.54092.97
Reverse RepoReverse Repo-/-0.0702.61

Key information

Fund House:
Tata Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
15-Mar-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,88,187.61
Trustee/s:
Mr. Kersi Bhagat-Associat, Tata Trustee Company Priv
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Prathit D.Bhobe
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Gangan Rai
Compliance Officer/s:
Upesh Shah, Mr. Padmanabhan Ramanatha
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms. Kashmira Kalwachwala
Fund Manager/s:
Satish Chandra Mishra
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
1903, B-Wing, Parinee Crescenzo, G-Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East Mumbai - 400051
Contact Nos:
022 62827777
Fax:
022 2261 3782.
Email:
service@tataamc.com
Website:
www.tatamutualfund.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

