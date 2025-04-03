Tata India Pharma Healthcare Fund IDCW
Fund Name
: Tata Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Tata India Pharma Healthcare Fund IDCW
AMC
: Tata Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Pharma
Launch Date
: 04-Dec-2015
Fund Manager
: Meeta Shetty
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1103.99
Tata India Pharma Healthcare Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 28.9109
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If redeemed/switched out within 90 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched out after 90 days from the date of allotment.
Tata India Pharma Healthcare Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
Tata India Pharma Healthcare Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
1.39
8.34
-9.09
-6.57
14.28
19.01
25.85
12.13
|Category Avg
0.61
7.84
-8.48
-5.95
16.78
19.91
27.56
17.46
|Category Best
2.16
9.86
-6.12
0.36
30.94
24.06
31.23
38.58
|Category Worst
-1.5
2.66
-11.38
-16.37
5.76
16.38
22.57
-8.71
Tata India Pharma Healthcare Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
Tata India Pharma Healthcare Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|11.61
|804300
|128.14
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|7.23
|714555
|79.78
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|7.10
|741000
|78.42
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|6.25
|490000
|68.96
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|6.22
|360240
|68.61
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|5.21
|104965
|57.52
|Equity
|Fortis Health.
|Healthcare Services
|4.75
|855100
|52.39
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|3.98
|72635
|43.96
|Equity
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.74
|471287
|41.31
|Equity
|Aster DM Health.
|Healthcare Services
|3.31
|906991
|36.54
|Equity
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.17
|75249
|34.96
|Equity
|Wockhardt
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.88
|274871
|31.76
|Equity
|Health.Global
|Healthcare Services
|2.57
|566121
|28.39
|Equity
|Laurus Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.41
|505000
|26.62
|Equity
|Ajanta Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.13
|94737
|23.55
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.89
|70921
|20.90
|Equity
|Ipca Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.75
|142452
|19.30
|Equity
|Medi Assist Ser.
|Insurance
|1.71
|418670
|18.91
|Equity
|Dr Agarwal's Hea
|Healthcare Services
|1.65
|455187
|18.25
|Equity
|FDC
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.63
|471283
|17.99
|Equity
|Orchid Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.52
|175000
|16.81
|Equity
|Dr Lal Pathlabs
|Healthcare Services
|1.46
|70000
|16.17
|Equity
|Jupiter Life Lin
|Healthcare Services
|1.38
|106389
|15.27
|Equity
|Indoco Remedies
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.19
|666992
|13.10
|Equity
|Metropolis Healt
|Healthcare Services
|1.11
|77134
|12.22
|Equity
|Akums Drugs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.06
|257352
|11.72
|Equity
|Piramal Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.03
|596702
|11.33
|Equity
|Ami Organics
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.98
|50000
|10.84
|Equity
|Coromandel Inter
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.91
|60000
|10.00
|Equity
|Sanofi India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.87
|19164
|9.60
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.86
|41446
|9.49
|Equity
|Sanofi Consumer
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.79
|19164
|8.72
|Equity
|Medplus Health
|Retailing
|0.77
|118808
|8.49
|Equity
|P & G Health Ltd
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.73
|16000
|8.05
|Equity
|Inventurus Knowl
|IT - Services
|0.68
|41742
|7.49
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|0.63
|107046
|6.98
|Equity
|Glaxosmi. Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.55
|24588
|6.08
|Equity
|Deepak Nitrite
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.30
|17909
|3.31
|Equity
|Laxmi Dental
|Healthcare Equipment & Supplies
|0.04
|14357
|0.48
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.59
|0
|17.40
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|0.36
|0
|4.02
