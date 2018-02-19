Tata Infrastructure Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Tata Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Tata Infrastructure Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
: Tata Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity Theme - Infrastructure
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Abhinav Sharma
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1863.78
Invest wise with Expert advice
Tata Infrastructure Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 89.7098
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1.00% of the applicable nav if redeemedon or before expiry of 365 days from the date of allotment.
Tata Infrastructure Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
Tata Infrastructure Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.52
10.19
-11.95
-19.44
-7.06
20.9
33.8
15.28
|Category Avg
0.09
10.69
-9.97
-14.11
2.29
23.51
36.2
14.34
|Category Best
1.25
14.12
-4.45
-9.67
13.04
30.2
45.71
21.5
|Category Worst
-1.05
8.91
-16.44
-19.85
-11.27
15.6
27.67
7.1
Tata Infrastructure Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
Tata Infrastructure Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|5.94
|349889
|110.69
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|3.89
|2325000
|72.41
|Equity
|The Ramco Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|3.10
|696000
|57.69
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|2.64
|460000
|49.19
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.57
|47300
|47.90
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|2.18
|640000
|40.67
|Equity
|Torrent Power
|Power
|2.17
|320000
|40.41
|Equity
|G R Infraproject
|Construction
|2.04
|377647
|37.96
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|1.99
|136168
|37.00
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|1.96
|78880
|36.47
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.87
|750000
|34.87
|Equity
|Nuvoco Vistas
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.84
|1093548
|34.27
|Equity
|Adani Energy Sol
|Power
|1.82
|522143
|33.98
|Equity
|ZF Commercial
|Auto Components
|1.74
|29700
|32.49
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|1.74
|1293333
|32.44
|Equity
|K E C Intl.
|Construction
|1.64
|445000
|30.54
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|1.63
|61500
|30.35
|Equity
|SKF India
|Industrial Products
|1.58
|80000
|29.52
|Equity
|Thermax
|Electrical Equipment
|1.58
|90638
|29.44
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|1.57
|903458
|29.21
|Equity
|Adani Power
|Power
|1.54
|600000
|28.73
|Equity
|ACC
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.54
|158000
|28.73
|Equity
|Ratnamani Metals
|Industrial Products
|1.52
|115496
|28.39
|Equity
|Schaeffler India
|Auto Components
|1.52
|92500
|28.31
|Equity
|B H E L
|Electrical Equipment
|1.51
|1575000
|28.21
|Equity
|Phoenix Mills
|Realty
|1.51
|182000
|28.17
|Equity
|AIA Engineering
|Industrial Products
|1.47
|87041
|27.34
|Equity
|Hitachi Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|1.46
|24048
|27.13
|Equity
|PNC Infratech
|Construction
|1.45
|1040462
|26.94
|Equity
|KSB
|Industrial Products
|1.42
|427755
|26.39
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|1.41
|775000
|26.28
|Equity
|Grindwell Norton
|Industrial Products
|1.36
|176700
|25.40
|Equity
|Astral
|Industrial Products
|1.34
|186700
|24.96
|Equity
|Oberoi Realty
|Realty
|1.33
|167000
|24.79
|Equity
|KNR Construct.
|Construction
|1.33
|1123700
|24.76
|Equity
|A B Real Estate
|Paper, Forest & Jute Products
|1.27
|126900
|23.64
|Equity
|Sobha
|Realty
|1.18
|183832
|22.07
|Equity
|Guj Pipavav Port
|Transport Infrastructure
|1.16
|1724690
|21.55
|Equity
|3M India
|Diversified
|1.15
|8170
|21.48
|Equity
|TCI Express
|Transport Services
|1.13
|310658
|21.08
|Equity
|CESC
|Power
|1.12
|1600000
|20.92
|Equity
|Afcons Infrastr.
|Construction
|1.10
|497556
|20.55
|Equity
|ACME Solar Hold.
|Finance
|1.09
|1048729
|20.25
|Equity
|DEE Development
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.07
|1000000
|19.95
|Equity
|Timken India
|Industrial Products
|1.07
|80323
|19.87
|Equity
|Inox India
|Industrial Products
|1.07
|207156
|19.86
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.05
|667500
|19.60
|Equity
|Honeywell Auto
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.05
|5810
|19.58
|Equity
|SpiceJet
|Transport Services
|1.00
|4058441
|18.63
|Equity
|Kajaria Ceramics
|Consumer Durables
|0.99
|215535
|18.37
|Equity
|Kalpataru Proj.
|Construction
|0.98
|208159
|18.30
|Equity
|Linde India
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.95
|29798
|17.66
|Equity
|Waaree Energies
|Electrical Equipment
|0.92
|79590
|17.17
|Equity
|Bharat Bijlee
|Electrical Equipment
|0.92
|68566
|17.10
|Equity
|TARC Ltd
|Realty
|0.90
|1409174
|16.79
|Equity
|ISGEC Heavy
|Construction
|0.86
|172687
|16.06
|Equity
|Bansal Wire Inds
|Industrial Products
|0.85
|468988
|15.83
|Equity
|Volt.Transform.
|Electrical Equipment
|0.83
|24580
|15.43
|Equity
|Cyient DLM
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.82
|377384
|15.20
|Equity
|Azad Engineering
|Electrical Equipment
|0.81
|118136
|15.04
|Equity
|Kross Ltd
|Auto Components
|0.73
|816702
|13.59
|Equity
|Data Pattern
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.72
|92970
|13.36
|Equity
|Mahindra Logis.
|Transport Services
|0.65
|490000
|12.16
|Equity
|Gujarat Gas
|Gas
|0.25
|124000
|4.59
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.07
|5262
|1.21
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.29
|0
|43.20
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|1.83
|0
|34.15
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement