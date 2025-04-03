Tata Liquid Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Tata Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Tata Liquid Fund Direct G
AMC
: Tata Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Amit Somani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 25965.16
Invest wise with Expert advice
Tata Liquid Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 4098.4656
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil
Tata Liquid Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Tata Liquid Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.3
0.76
1.91
3.72
7.45
6.82
5.51
6.91
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
Tata Liquid Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Tata Liquid Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|Sundaram Finance
|-/-
|0.97
|30000
|300.01
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|KARNATAKA 2025
|-/-
|0.97
|30000000
|299.29
|Money Market Investments
|Commercial Paper
|Reliance Industr
|-/-
|5.66
|35000
|1,747.38
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|4.29
|134500000
|1,326.00
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|4.02
|125000000
|1,241.44
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|4.00
|25000
|1,236.30
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|3.50
|22000
|1,080.12
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|3.20
|20000
|989.12
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|3.20
|20000
|987.48
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|3.07
|19000
|949.81
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|3.02
|19000
|933.43
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.43
|15000
|749.28
|Commercial Paper
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|2.40
|15000
|740.40
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.39
|15000
|737.54
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.38
|15000
|736.72
|Commercial Paper
|L&T Finance Ltd
|-/-
|2.38
|15000
|736.36
|Commercial Paper
|Reliance Industr
|-/-
|1.94
|12000
|599.88
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|1.93
|12000
|595.93
|Commercial Paper
|Larsen & Toubro
|-/-
|1.62
|10000
|499.24
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.61
|10000
|498.23
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|1.61
|10000
|498.23
|Commercial Paper
|Reliance Jio
|-/-
|1.61
|10000
|495.92
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.59
|10000
|491.85
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.59
|10000
|491.33
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|1.59
|10000
|491.28
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.59
|10000
|491.04
|Commercial Paper
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.29
|8000
|399.84
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.29
|40000000
|398.74
|Commercial Paper
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|1.28
|8000
|394.79
|Commercial Paper
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|1.28
|8000
|394.43
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.20
|37500000
|371.93
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.11
|7000
|343.91
|Commercial Paper
|IIFL Finance
|-/-
|1.11
|7000
|342.84
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.03
|6500
|319.54
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.97
|30000000
|299.78
|Certificate of Deposits
|Pun. & Sind Bank
|-/-
|0.97
|6000
|298.92
|Commercial Paper
|Julius Baer Cap.
|-/-
|0.96
|6000
|295.47
|Commercial Paper
|Netwrk.18 Media
|-/-
|0.89
|5500
|274.95
|Commercial Paper
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.88
|5500
|270.76
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|0.80
|5000
|247.90
|Commercial Paper
|Netwrk.18 Media
|-/-
|0.80
|5000
|246.87
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.80
|25000000
|246.17
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.80
|5000
|245.91
|Commercial Paper
|JSW Energy
|-/-
|0.80
|5000
|245.89
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.80
|5000
|245.87
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|0.80
|5000
|245.75
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.65
|4000
|199.92
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.65
|4000
|199.84
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.65
|20000000
|199.58
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.64
|4000
|197.29
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.64
|4000
|196.94
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.64
|20000000
|196.93
|Commercial Paper
|Piramal Capital
|-/-
|0.64
|4000
|196.62
|Commercial Paper
|Piramal Capital
|-/-
|0.63
|4000
|196.03
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Motors Fina
|-/-
|0.56
|3500
|172.53
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.49
|3000
|149.91
|Certificate of Deposits
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.48
|3000
|149.77
|Commercial Paper
|Motilal Finvest
|-/-
|0.48
|3000
|148.24
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.48
|3000
|148.10
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.48
|3000
|148.09
|Commercial Paper
|Tata TeleService
|-/-
|0.48
|3000
|148.00
|Commercial Paper
|Adit.Birla Money
|-/-
|0.48
|3000
|147.60
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.48
|3000
|147.47
|Commercial Paper
|Piramal Capital
|-/-
|0.48
|3000
|147.43
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.40
|2500
|123.40
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Motors Fina
|-/-
|0.40
|2500
|123.20
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.39
|2400
|119.57
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.32
|2000
|99.64
|Commercial Paper
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|0.32
|2000
|98.86
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.32
|2000
|98.70
|Commercial Paper
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|0.32
|2000
|98.60
|Commercial Paper
|Adit.Birla Money
|-/-
|0.32
|2000
|98.49
|Commercial Paper
|Stand.Char. Cap.
|-/-
|0.32
|2000
|98.42
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.32
|2000
|98.38
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|0.32
|2000
|98.31
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.26
|8000000
|79.84
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.16
|1000
|49.95
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.08
|500
|24.98
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.08
|2500000
|24.92
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.01
|0
|326.63
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement