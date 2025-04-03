Tata Money Market Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Tata Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Tata Money Market Fund Regular G
AMC
: Tata Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 20-May-2003
Fund Manager
: Amit Somani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 28157.29
Tata Money Market Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 4643.7965
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil
Tata Money Market Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
Tata Money Market Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.45
1.07
2.22
4.04
7.87
7.01
6.13
7.26
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
Tata Money Market Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Tata Money Market Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|4.64
|125000000
|1,245.76
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2026
|-/-
|1.98
|52500000
|531.50
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|4.15
|24000
|1,114.95
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|3.47
|20000
|930.84
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of India
|-/-
|3.23
|18500
|866.00
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|3.14
|18000
|844.15
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|3.12
|18000
|836.73
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|2.66
|72500000
|712.96
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|2.64
|15000
|708.88
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|2.63
|15000
|706.12
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.60
|15000
|697.45
|Commercial Paper
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|2.49
|14000
|667.44
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.01
|11500
|540.53
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.76
|10000
|473.77
|Certificate of Deposits
|Karur Vysya Bank
|-/-
|1.75
|10000
|469.88
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.75
|10000
|469.23
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.75
|10000
|469.14
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|1.74
|10000
|466.29
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.74
|10000
|465.92
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.73
|10000
|464.93
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|1.71
|46500000
|457.88
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|1.63
|9300
|437.29
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.41
|8000
|378.07
|Commercial Paper
|Credila Fin
|-/-
|1.41
|8000
|377.56
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.39
|8000
|374.28
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.39
|8000
|373.47
|Commercial Paper
|Motilal Finvest
|-/-
|1.39
|8000
|372.42
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.32
|7500
|355.17
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|1.22
|7000
|328.35
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.22
|7000
|327.57
|Commercial Paper
|Sundaram Finance
|-/-
|1.21
|7000
|326.09
|Commercial Paper
|Piramal Capital
|-/-
|1.21
|7000
|324.87
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.14
|6500
|305.12
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.05
|6000
|281.78
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.05
|6000
|280.73
|Certificate of Deposits
|Equitas Sma. Fin
|-/-
|1.04
|6000
|279.43
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDBI Bank
|-/-
|1.04
|6000
|279.40
|Commercial Paper
|Piramal Capital
|-/-
|1.04
|6000
|278.65
|Commercial Paper
|Axis Finance
|-/-
|1.04
|6000
|278.60
|Commercial Paper
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|0.96
|5500
|256.82
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.88
|5000
|236.22
|Certificate of Deposits
|AU Small Finance
|-/-
|0.88
|5000
|235.78
|Commercial Paper
|Deutsche Invest
|-/-
|0.87
|5000
|234.14
|Commercial Paper
|Julius Baer Cap.
|-/-
|0.87
|5000
|234.08
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.87
|5000
|233.11
|Certificate of Deposits
|Equitas Sma. Fin
|-/-
|0.87
|5000
|233.06
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDBI Bank
|-/-
|0.87
|5000
|232.97
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|0.87
|5000
|232.78
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|0.87
|5000
|232.73
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.87
|5000
|232.51
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|0.87
|5000
|232.29
|Commercial Paper
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.78
|4500
|209.19
|Commercial Paper
|PNB Housing
|-/-
|0.72
|4000
|191.98
|Commercial Paper
|Julius Baer Cap.
|-/-
|0.70
|4000
|189.15
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.70
|20000000
|189.15
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.70
|4000
|189.04
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.70
|20000000
|188.80
|Commercial Paper
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|-/-
|0.68
|4000
|185.40
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Fincorp
|-/-
|0.68
|4000
|183.03
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.64
|3500
|171.51
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.62
|3500
|165.83
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.56
|15000000
|149.89
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.53
|3000
|141.10
|Commercial Paper
|Nuvama Wealth.
|-/-
|0.44
|2500
|117.63
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.44
|12500000
|117.43
|Commercial Paper
|Nuvama Wealth &
|-/-
|0.44
|2500
|117.35
|Commercial Paper
|Sundaram Home
|-/-
|0.37
|2000
|98.03
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.35
|2000
|94.78
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|0.35
|2000
|94.56
|Commercial Paper
|Credila Fin
|-/-
|0.35
|2000
|94.28
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|0.35
|2000
|93.68
|Commercial Paper
|Nuvama Wealth
|-/-
|0.26
|1500
|70.36
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.25
|1400
|65.89
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.18
|1000
|49.35
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.18
|5000000
|48.97
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.18
|1000
|46.99
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Fincorp
|-/-
|0.17
|1000
|46.32
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.09
|500
|23.40
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.02
|500000
|4.94
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.01
|292000
|2.90
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.14
|0
|318.06
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.72
|0
|191.96
