Tata Money Market Fund Regular G

Tata Money Market Fund Regular G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Tata Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Tata Money Market Fund Regular G

AMC

Tata Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Liquid Funds

Launch Date

20-May-2003

Fund Manager

Amit Somani

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

28157.29

Tata Money Market Fund Regular G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  4643.7965

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

Nil

Tata Money Market Fund Regular G- NAV Chart

Tata Money Market Fund Regular G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.45
1.07
2.22
4.04
7.87
7.01
6.13
7.26
Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-

Tata Money Market Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Tata Money Market Fund Regular G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-4.641250000001,245.76
Govt. SecuritiesRajasthan 2026-/-1.9852500000531.50
Money Market Investments
Certificate of DepositsFederal Bank-/-4.15240001,114.95
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-3.4720000930.84
Certificate of DepositsBank of India-/-3.2318500866.00
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-3.1418000844.15
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-3.1218000836.73
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-2.6672500000712.96
Certificate of DepositsFederal Bank-/-2.6415000708.88
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-2.6315000706.12
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-2.6015000697.45
Commercial PaperBharti Telecom-/-2.4914000667.44
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-2.0111500540.53
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-1.7610000473.77
Certificate of DepositsKarur Vysya Bank-/-1.7510000469.88
Commercial PaperLIC Housing Fin.-/-1.7510000469.23
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-1.7510000469.14
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-1.7410000466.29
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-1.7410000465.92
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-1.7310000464.93
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-1.7146500000457.88
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-1.639300437.29
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-1.418000378.07
Commercial PaperCredila Fin-/-1.418000377.56
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-1.398000374.28
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-1.398000373.47
Commercial PaperMotilal Finvest-/-1.398000372.42
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-1.327500355.17
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-1.227000328.35
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-1.227000327.57
Commercial PaperSundaram Finance-/-1.217000326.09
Commercial PaperPiramal Capital-/-1.217000324.87
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-1.146500305.12
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-1.056000281.78
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-1.056000280.73
Certificate of DepositsEquitas Sma. Fin-/-1.046000279.43
Certificate of DepositsIDBI Bank-/-1.046000279.40
Commercial PaperPiramal Capital-/-1.046000278.65
Commercial PaperAxis Finance-/-1.046000278.60
Commercial PaperA Birla Finance-/-0.965500256.82
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-0.885000236.22
Certificate of DepositsAU Small Finance-/-0.885000235.78
Commercial PaperDeutsche Invest-/-0.875000234.14
Commercial PaperJulius Baer Cap.-/-0.875000234.08
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-0.875000233.11
Certificate of DepositsEquitas Sma. Fin-/-0.875000233.06
Certificate of DepositsIDBI Bank-/-0.875000232.97
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-0.875000232.78
Commercial PaperKotak Mahindra P-/-0.875000232.73
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.875000232.51
Commercial PaperKotak Mahindra P-/-0.875000232.29
Commercial PaperBharti Telecom-/-0.784500209.19
Commercial PaperPNB Housing-/-0.724000191.98
Commercial PaperJulius Baer Cap.-/-0.704000189.15
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.7020000000189.15
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.704000189.04
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.7020000000188.80
Commercial PaperMotil.Oswal.Fin.-/-0.684000185.40
Commercial PaperMuthoot Fincorp-/-0.684000183.03
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-0.643500171.51
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.623500165.83
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.5615000000149.89
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.533000141.10
Commercial PaperNuvama Wealth.-/-0.442500117.63
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.4412500000117.43
Commercial PaperNuvama Wealth &-/-0.442500117.35
Commercial PaperSundaram Home-/-0.37200098.03
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.35200094.78
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-0.35200094.56
Commercial PaperCredila Fin-/-0.35200094.28
Certificate of DepositsIDFC First Bank-/-0.35200093.68
Commercial PaperNuvama Wealth-/-0.26150070.36
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-0.25140065.89
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.18100049.35
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-0.18500000048.97
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.18100046.99
Commercial PaperMuthoot Fincorp-/-0.17100046.32
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.0950023.40
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-0.025000004.94
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-0.012920002.90
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-1.140318.06
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-0.720191.96

Key information

Fund House:
Tata Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
15-Mar-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,88,187.61
Trustee/s:
Mr. Kersi Bhagat-Associat, Tata Trustee Company Priv
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Prathit D.Bhobe
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Gangan Rai
Compliance Officer/s:
Upesh Shah, Mr. Padmanabhan Ramanatha
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms. Kashmira Kalwachwala
Fund Manager/s:
Amit Somani
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
1903, B-Wing, Parinee Crescenzo, G-Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East Mumbai - 400051
Contact Nos:
022 62827777
Fax:
022 2261 3782.
Email:
service@tataamc.com
Website:
www.tatamutualfund.com

