Tata Multi Asset Opportunities Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Tata Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Tata Multi Asset Opportunities Fund Dir G
AMC
: Tata Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 14-Feb-2020
Fund Manager
: RahulSingh
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 3337.44
Tata Multi Asset Opportunities Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 23.8257
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Redemption/Switch-out/SWP/STP on or before expiry of 365 days from the date of allotment: If the withdrawal amount or switched out amount is not more than 12% of the original cost of investment: Nil Redemption/Switch-out/SWP/STP on or before expiry of 365 days from the date of allotment: If the withdrawal amount or switched out amount is more than 12% of the original cost of investmen:1% Redemption / Switch-out/SWP/STP after expiry of 365 days from the date of allotmen: Nil
Tata Multi Asset Opportunities Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
Tata Multi Asset Opportunities Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.34
5.2
-2.12
-3.37
6.93
13.44
22.15
18.61
|Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
|Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
|Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46
Tata Multi Asset Opportunities Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Tata Multi Asset Opportunities Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|5.31
|1022664
|177.16
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|4.15
|1152852
|138.35
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|4.06
|1124175
|135.36
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|2.38
|250623
|79.29
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|2.37
|503826
|79.11
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|2.36
|1145250
|78.88
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|2.20
|723775
|73.50
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|1.48
|293400
|49.51
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|1.29
|123425
|42.99
|Equity
|UPL
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.27
|668015
|42.28
|Equity
|Dr Agarwal's Hea
|Healthcare Services
|1.23
|1020656
|40.92
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.22
|40300
|40.81
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|1.22
|157000
|40.58
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.17
|278275
|39.16
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|1.15
|1183200
|38.25
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|1.13
|1499888
|37.62
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.06
|1140000
|35.50
|Equity
|K E C Intl.
|Construction
|1.05
|512760
|35.19
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|1.04
|326100
|34.87
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|1.03
|93750
|34.51
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|0.90
|35250
|30.06
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|0.89
|469375
|29.83
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|0.89
|109622
|29.79
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|0.78
|428558
|26.07
|Equity
|Afcons Infrastr.
|Construction
|0.75
|607550
|25.09
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|0.75
|168000
|24.99
|Equity
|Paradeep Phosph.
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.74
|2858100
|24.83
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.74
|155000
|24.69
|Equity
|RBL Bank
|Banks
|0.72
|1513083
|23.95
|Equity
|Dr Lal Pathlabs
|Healthcare Services
|0.71
|102250
|23.62
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|0.71
|38949
|23.57
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|0.66
|150000
|21.95
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.65
|468748
|21.79
|Equity
|Le Travenues
|Leisure Services
|0.65
|1612903
|21.59
|Equity
|Brigade Enterpr.
|Realty
|0.64
|227102
|21.50
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|0.64
|136100
|21.43
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|0.63
|67900
|20.89
|Equity
|Tega Inds.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.62
|156462
|20.69
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|0.61
|121000
|20.46
|Equity
|P I Industries
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.61
|67689
|20.40
|Equity
|Wockhardt
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.61
|174908
|20.21
|Equity
|The Ramco Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.59
|239177
|19.82
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.57
|800000
|18.98
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.57
|178583
|18.89
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|0.56
|945000
|18.62
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|0.55
|1175000
|18.33
|Equity
|Five-Star Bus.Fi
|Finance
|0.55
|240479
|18.31
|Equity
|Exide Inds.
|Auto Components
|0.54
|520200
|18.09
|Equity
|ICICI Pru Life
|Insurance
|0.54
|326000
|17.98
|Equity
|Niva Bupa Health
|Insurance
|0.53
|2444074
|17.83
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|0.53
|80400
|17.60
|Equity
|Godrej Propert.
|Realty
|0.52
|90000
|17.42
|Equity
|Thermax
|Electrical Equipment
|0.48
|49371
|16.03
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|0.48
|902821
|16.03
|Equity
|INDIA SHELTE FIN
|Finance
|0.48
|220000
|15.99
|Equity
|H.G. Infra Engg.
|Construction
|0.46
|159600
|15.39
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|0.45
|382600
|15.11
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|0.44
|40500
|14.69
|Equity
|Adani Energy Sol
|Power
|0.40
|205932
|13.40
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.40
|135338
|13.39
|Equity
|Orchid Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.40
|138130
|13.27
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.37
|110750
|12.36
|Equity
|Ganesha Ecosphe.
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.35
|90000
|11.81
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|0.35
|187025
|11.60
|Equity
|R R Kabel
|Industrial Products
|0.31
|117571
|10.46
|Equity
|PVR Inox
|Entertainment
|0.25
|92564
|8.36
|Equity
|SpiceJet
|Transport Services
|0.22
|1623376
|7.45
|Equity
|Juniper Hotels
|Leisure Services
|0.14
|192093
|4.83
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|0.10
|4200
|3.31
|Equity
|ITC Hotels
|Leisure Services
|0.02
|38260
|0.62
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.00
|1300
|0.08
|Equity
|ACC
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.00
|200
|0.03
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.76
|2500
|25.36
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.75
|2500
|25.11
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.75
|2500
|25.05
|NCD
|Interise
|-/-
|0.72
|2500
|24.01
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.15
|500
|5.09
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|3.22
|10500000
|107.57
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|2.30
|7500000
|76.60
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|1.38
|4500000
|46.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|0.90
|3000000
|30.13
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.74
|2500000
|24.74
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|0.62
|2000000
|20.58
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.54
|1800000
|18.12
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2031
|-/-
|0.41
|1342600
|13.62
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2034
|-/-
|0.27
|873800
|8.89
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|0.17
|547800
|5.59
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2036
|-/-
|0.14
|454160
|4.65
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2043
|-/-
|0.12
|399500
|4.11
|Govt. Securities
|UTTAR PRADESH 2039
|-/-
|0.10
|329400
|3.37
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2035
|-/-
|0.05
|170200
|1.74
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2036
|-/-
|0.05
|153100
|1.58
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2035
|-/-
|0.03
|107500
|1.11
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|0.02
|79500
|0.76
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Tata Treasury Advantage Fund (G)
|CAPITAL MARKETS
|0.85
|72434
|28.44
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|6.27
|0
|209.37
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-3.58
|0
|-,120.88
