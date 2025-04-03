iifl-logo
Tata Multi Asset Opportunities Fund Reg IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

Tata Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

AMC

Tata Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Equity Oriented

Launch Date

14-Feb-2020

Fund Manager

RahulSingh

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

3337.44

Tata Multi Asset Opportunities Fund Reg IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  21.8525

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Redemption/Switch-out/SWP/STP on or before expiry of 365 days from the date of allotment: If the withdrawal amount or switched out amount is not more than 12% of the original cost of investment: Nil Redemption/Switch-out/SWP/STP on or before expiry of 365 days from the date of allotment: If the withdrawal amount or switched out amount is more than 12% of the original cost of investmen:1% Redemption / Switch-out/SWP/STP after expiry of 365 days from the date of allotmen: Nil

Tata Multi Asset Opportunities Fund Reg IDCW- NAV Chart

Tata Multi Asset Opportunities Fund Reg IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.36
5.08
-2.45
-4.03
5.4
11.64
20.11
16.61
Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46

Tata Multi Asset Opportunities Fund Reg IDCW- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Tata Multi Asset Opportunities Fund Reg IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Berger Paints2,77,200
Maruti Suzuki9,050
Voltas34,800

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks5.311022664177.16
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products4.151152852138.35
EquityICICI BankBanks4.061124175135.36
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction2.3825062379.29
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services2.3750382679.11
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks2.36114525078.88
EquityAxis BankBanks2.2072377573.50
EquityInfosysIT - Software1.4829340049.51
EquityTCSIT - Software1.2912342542.99
EquityUPLFertilizers & Agrochemicals1.2766801542.28
EquityDr Agarwal's HeaHealthcare Services1.23102065640.92
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products1.224030040.81
EquityM & MAutomobiles1.2215700040.58
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.1727827539.16
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services1.15118320038.25
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower1.13149988837.62
EquityNTPCPower1.06114000035.50
EquityK E C Intl.Construction1.0551276035.19
EquityAdani PortsTransport Infrastructure1.0432610034.87
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles1.039375034.51
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance0.903525030.06
EquityDLFRealty0.8946937529.83
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products0.8910962229.79
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance0.7842855826.07
EquityAfcons Infrastr.Construction0.7560755025.09
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software0.7516800024.99
EquityParadeep Phosph.Fertilizers & Agrochemicals0.74285810024.83
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.7415500024.69
EquityRBL BankBanks0.72151308323.95
EquityDr Lal PathlabsHealthcare Services0.7110225023.62
EquityApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services0.713894923.57
EquityPB Fintech.Financial Technology (Fintech)0.6615000021.95
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products0.6546874821.79
EquityLe TravenuesLeisure Services0.65161290321.59
EquityBrigade Enterpr.Realty0.6422710221.50
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software0.6413610021.43
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables0.636790020.89
EquityTega Inds.Industrial Manufacturing0.6215646220.69
EquityICICI LombardInsurance0.6112100020.46
EquityP I IndustriesFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.616768920.40
EquityWockhardtPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.6117490820.21
EquityThe Ramco CementCement & Cement Products0.5923917719.82
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products0.5780000018.98
EquityAurobindo PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.5717858318.89
EquityBank of BarodaBanks0.5694500018.62
EquityGAIL (India)Gas0.55117500018.33
EquityFive-Star Bus.FiFinance0.5524047918.31
EquityExide Inds.Auto Components0.5452020018.09
EquityICICI Pru LifeInsurance0.5432600017.98
EquityNiva Bupa HealthInsurance0.53244407417.83
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG0.538040017.60
EquityGodrej Propert.Realty0.529000017.42
EquityThermaxElectrical Equipment0.484937116.03
EquityFederal BankBanks0.4890282116.03
EquityINDIA SHELTE FINFinance0.4822000015.99
EquityH.G. Infra Engg.Construction0.4615960015.39
EquityITCDiversified FMCG0.4538260015.11
EquityHDFC AMCCapital Markets0.444050014.69
EquityAdani Energy SolPower0.4020593213.40
EquityIndusInd BankBanks0.4013533813.39
EquityOrchid PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.4013813013.27
EquityDr Reddy's LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.3711075012.36
EquityGanesha Ecosphe.Textiles & Apparels0.359000011.81
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles0.3518702511.60
EquityR R KabelIndustrial Products0.3111757110.46
EquityPVR InoxEntertainment0.25925648.36
EquitySpiceJetTransport Services0.2216233767.45
EquityJuniper HotelsLeisure Services0.141920934.83
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles0.1042003.31
EquityITC HotelsLeisure Services0.02382600.62
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals0.0013000.08
EquityACCCement & Cement Products0.002000.03
Debt Investments
NCDBharti Telecom-/-0.76250025.36
NCDE X I M Bank-/-0.75250025.11
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.75250025.05
NCDInterise-/-0.72250024.01
NCDHDFC Bank-/-0.155005.09
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2064-/-3.2210500000107.57
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-2.30750000076.60
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-1.38450000046.10
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-0.90300000030.13
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2026-/-0.74250000024.74
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-0.62200000020.58
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2026-/-0.54180000018.12
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2031-/-0.41134260013.62
Govt. SecuritiesTAMIL NADU 2034-/-0.278738008.89
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2037-/-0.175478005.59
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2036-/-0.144541604.65
Govt. SecuritiesWest Bengal 2043-/-0.123995004.11
Govt. SecuritiesUTTAR PRADESH 2039-/-0.103294003.37
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2035-/-0.051702001.74
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2036-/-0.051531001.58
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2035-/-0.031075001.11
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-0.02795000.76
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsTata Treasury Advantage Fund (G)CAPITAL MARKETS0.857243428.44
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoReverse Repo-/-6.270209.37
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--3.580-,120.88

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Tata Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
15-Mar-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,88,187.61
Trustee/s:
Mr. Kersi Bhagat-Associat, Tata Trustee Company Priv
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Prathit D.Bhobe
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Gangan Rai
Compliance Officer/s:
Upesh Shah, Mr. Padmanabhan Ramanatha
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms. Kashmira Kalwachwala
Fund Manager/s:
RahulSingh
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
1903, B-Wing, Parinee Crescenzo, G-Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East Mumbai - 400051
Contact Nos:
022 62827777
Fax:
022 2261 3782.
Email:
service@tataamc.com
Website:
www.tatamutualfund.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

