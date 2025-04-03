Tata Nifty Auto Index Fund Direct IDCW RI
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Tata Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Tata Nifty Auto Index Fund Direct IDCW RI
AMC
: Tata Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 08-Apr-2024
Fund Manager
: Kapil Menon
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 70.21
Tata Nifty Auto Index Fund Direct IDCW RI - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.5598
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.25% of the applicable NAV, if redeemed on or before 15 days from the date of allotment. Nil - if redeemed on or after 15 days from the date of allotment
Tata Nifty Auto Index Fund Direct IDCW RI- NAV Chart
Tata Nifty Auto Index Fund Direct IDCW RI- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.74
2.92
-11.98
-19.74
-
-
-
-4.4
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
Tata Nifty Auto Index Fund Direct IDCW RI- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Tata Nifty Auto Index Fund Direct IDCW RI- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|23.98
|65133
|16.83
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|16.47
|9681
|11.56
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|13.63
|154212
|9.57
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|9.19
|8164
|6.45
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|6.88
|10122
|4.83
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|5.47
|17253
|3.83
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|5.00
|9537
|3.51
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|3.66
|216855
|2.57
|Equity
|Ashok Leyland
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|3.19
|105236
|2.24
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|2.78
|19231
|1.95
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|2.40
|636
|1.68
|Equity
|MRF
|Auto Components
|2.22
|148
|1.55
|Equity
|Balkrishna Inds
|Auto Components
|2.20
|5905
|1.54
|Equity
|Exide Inds.
|Auto Components
|1.66
|33434
|1.16
|Equity
|Apollo Tyres
|Auto Components
|1.30
|24451
|0.91
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|0.06
|0
|0.04
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.09
|0
|-0.07
