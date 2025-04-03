Tata Nifty Capital Markets Index Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Tata Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Tata Nifty Capital Markets Index Fund Dir G
AMC
: Tata Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 07-Oct-2024
Fund Manager
: Kapil Menon
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 120.13
Tata Nifty Capital Markets Index Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.4423
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.25% of the applicable NAV, if redeemed on or before 15 days from the date of allotment. Nil - if redeemed on or after 15 days from the date of allotment
Tata Nifty Capital Markets Index Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
Tata Nifty Capital Markets Index Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
4.89
15.03
-14.08
-
-
-
-
-5.57
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
Tata Nifty Capital Markets Index Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Tata Nifty Capital Markets Index Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|22.50
|58336
|27.03
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|15.09
|49950
|18.12
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|10.45
|25153
|12.55
|Equity
|C D S L
|Capital Markets
|8.10
|87792
|9.72
|Equity
|360 ONE
|Capital Markets
|7.97
|95898
|9.57
|Equity
|Cams Services
|Capital Markets
|6.17
|23596
|7.41
|Equity
|Angel One
|Capital Markets
|5.16
|28578
|6.19
|Equity
|Indian Energy Ex
|Capital Markets
|4.85
|373393
|5.82
|Equity
|KFin Technolog.
|Capital Markets
|4.12
|56822
|4.94
|Equity
|Nippon Life Ind.
|Capital Markets
|3.67
|85852
|4.40
|Equity
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|Capital Markets
|3.56
|72662
|4.27
|Equity
|Anand Rathi Wea.
|Capital Markets
|2.90
|8702
|3.48
|Equity
|Nuvama Wealth
|Capital Markets
|2.67
|5941
|3.20
|Equity
|Aditya AMC
|Capital Markets
|1.83
|35688
|2.19
|Equity
|UTI AMC
|Capital Markets
|1.59
|20276
|1.90
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|0.37
|0
|0.44
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-1.00
|0
|-1.17
