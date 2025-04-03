Tata Nifty Financial Services Index Fund Dir IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Tata Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Tata Nifty Financial Services Index Fund Dir IDCW
AMC
: Tata Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 08-Apr-2024
Fund Manager
: Kapil Menon
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 80.49
Tata Nifty Financial Services Index Fund Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.5563
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.25% of the applicable NAV, if redeemed on or before 15 days from the date of allotment. Nil - if redeemed on or after 15 days from the date of allotment
Tata Nifty Financial Services Index Fund Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
Tata Nifty Financial Services Index Fund Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.15
7.69
3.9
3.12
-
-
-
15.56
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
Tata Nifty Financial Services Index Fund Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Tata Nifty Financial Services Index Fund Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|32.03
|148810
|25.77
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|21.41
|143079
|17.22
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|7.74
|32728
|6.22
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|7.43
|58881
|5.97
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|6.68
|78038
|5.37
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|6.61
|6237
|5.32
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|2.84
|12189
|2.28
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|2.39
|31148
|1.92
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|1.80
|23822
|1.44
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|1.77
|9974
|1.42
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|1.62
|9312
|1.30
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|1.47
|32407
|1.18
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|1.24
|27801
|1.00
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|1.12
|5323
|0.90
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|1.02
|2255
|0.81
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|0.70
|1134
|0.56
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|0.68
|6664
|0.55
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|0.63
|2386
|0.50
|Equity
|ICICI Pru Life
|Insurance
|0.60
|8690
|0.47
|Equity
|LIC Housing Fin.
|Finance
|0.41
|6693
|0.33
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|0.07
|0
|0.05
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.27
|0
|-0.21
