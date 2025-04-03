Tata Nifty G Sec Dec 2026 Index Fund Reg G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Tata Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Tata Nifty G Sec Dec 2026 Index Fund Reg G
AMC
: Tata Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Launch Date
: 04-Jan-2023
Fund Manager
: Amit Somani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 101.56
Tata Nifty G Sec Dec 2026 Index Fund Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.6885
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Tata Nifty G Sec Dec 2026 Index Fund Reg G- NAV Chart
Tata Nifty G Sec Dec 2026 Index Fund Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.34
0.89
2.14
3.54
7.76
-
-
7.3
|Category Avg
0.71
2.24
3.11
4.18
9.65
7.41
6.62
8.07
|Category Best
1.11
3.78
4.06
5.2
11.71
8.58
7.91
10.73
|Category Worst
-0.97
0.76
1.57
1.78
7.01
5.92
4.58
3.06
Tata Nifty G Sec Dec 2026 Index Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Tata Nifty G Sec Dec 2026 Index Fund Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|50.30
|5000000
|51.22
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|38.77
|4000000
|39.48
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|7.90
|800000
|8.04
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.03
|0
|3.08
