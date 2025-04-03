Tata Nifty India Digital ETF Fund of Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Tata Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Tata Nifty India Digital ETF Fund of Fund G
AMC
: Tata Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Equity
Launch Date
: 25-Mar-2022
Fund Manager
: Kapil Menon
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 97.66
Tata Nifty India Digital ETF Fund of Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.982
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Redemption/Switch-out/SWP/STP on or before expiry of 365 days from the date of allotment: If the withdrawal amount or switched out amount is not more than 12% of the original cost of investment: Nil Redemption/Switch-out/SWP/STP on or before expiry of 365 days from the date of allotment: If the withdrawal amount or switched out amount is more than 12% of the original cost of investmen:1% Redemption / Switch-out/SWP/STP after expiry of 365 days from the date of allotmen: Nil
Tata Nifty India Digital ETF Fund of Fund G- NAV Chart
Tata Nifty India Digital ETF Fund of Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-2.17
0.78
-16.6
-13.95
3.85
-
-
9.16
|Category Avg
-0.96
2.11
-4.8
-6.26
7.82
11.96
21.71
8.82
|Category Best
2.48
24.41
23.26
23.37
80.29
31.37
35.84
27.19
|Category Worst
-9.34
-17.08
-20
-23.03
-7.45
-3.56
10.51
-21.28
Tata Nifty India Digital ETF Fund of Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Tata Nifty India Digital ETF Fund of Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Tata Nifty India Digital Exchange Traded Fund
|CAPITAL MARKETS
|99.90
|11735073
|97.56
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.10
|0
|0.09
