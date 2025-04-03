Tata Nifty India Tourism Index Fund Reg IDCW RI
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Tata Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Tata Nifty India Tourism Index Fund Reg IDCW RI
AMC
: Tata Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 08-Jul-2024
Fund Manager
: Kapil Menon
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 276.14
Tata Nifty India Tourism Index Fund Reg IDCW RI - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.1541
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.25% of the applicable NAV, if redeemed on or before 15 days from the date of allotment. Nil - if redeemed on or after 15 days from the date of allotment
Tata Nifty India Tourism Index Fund Reg IDCW RI- NAV Chart
Tata Nifty India Tourism Index Fund Reg IDCW RI- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
3.14
11.46
-4.32
1.34
-
-
-
1.54
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
Tata Nifty India Tourism Index Fund Reg IDCW RI- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Tata Nifty India Tourism Index Fund Reg IDCW RI- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|22.23
|137126
|61.39
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|19.36
|746401
|53.44
|Equity
|GMR Airports
|Transport Infrastructure
|12.79
|5083104
|35.31
|Equity
|Jubilant Food.
|Leisure Services
|12.28
|541473
|33.90
|Equity
|I R C T C
|Leisure Services
|10.39
|427714
|28.69
|Equity
|Sapphire Foods
|Leisure Services
|3.75
|334026
|10.36
|Equity
|EIH
|Leisure Services
|3.50
|303065
|9.67
|Equity
|Devyani Intl.
|Leisure Services
|3.41
|569801
|9.40
|Equity
|Lemon Tree Hotel
|Leisure Services
|3.08
|699003
|8.50
|Equity
|Chalet Hotels
|Leisure Services
|2.69
|100827
|7.43
|Equity
|Westlife Food
|Leisure Services
|2.38
|96242
|6.57
|Equity
|BLS Internat.
|Leisure Services
|2.11
|171596
|5.81
|Equity
|TBO Tek
|Leisure Services
|1.06
|24404
|2.93
|Equity
|Easy Trip Plann.
|Leisure Services
|1.06
|2500339
|2.93
|Equity
|V I P Inds.
|Consumer Durables
|1.03
|94461
|2.85
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|0.05
|0
|0.14
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-1.17
|0
|-3.25
