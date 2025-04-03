iifl-logo
Tata Nifty Midcap 150 Momentum 50 Index Fund Reg G

Tata Nifty Midcap 150 Momentum 50 Index Fund Reg G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Tata Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Tata Nifty Midcap 150 Momentum 50 Index Fund Reg G

AMC

Tata Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Index

Launch Date

04-Oct-2022

Fund Manager

Kapil Menon

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

654.04

Tata Nifty Midcap 150 Momentum 50 Index Fund Reg G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  16.0658

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

0.25% of NAV if redeemed on or before 90 Days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed on or after 90 Days from the date of allotment.

Tata Nifty Midcap 150 Momentum 50 Index Fund Reg G- NAV Chart

Tata Nifty Midcap 150 Momentum 50 Index Fund Reg G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.1
8.66
-15.01
-16.21
-
-
-
21.3
Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36

Tata Nifty Midcap 150 Momentum 50 Index Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Tata Nifty Midcap 150 Momentum 50 Index Fund Reg G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityBSECapital Markets5.337523734.86
EquityPersistent SysIT - Software5.196401533.95
EquityIndian Hotels CoLeisure Services5.1647149633.76
EquityMax HealthcareHealthcare Services4.9933353632.62
EquityCoforgeIT - Software4.854312631.75
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables4.842269631.62
EquityPB Fintech.Financial Technology (Fintech)4.5020096529.41
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology4.4415235929.01
EquityFederal BankBanks3.63133635423.73
EquityFortis Health.Healthcare Services3.3335511421.75
EquityVoltasConsumer Durables2.9914833619.58
EquityKalyan JewellersConsumer Durables2.7038190917.65
EquityOracle Fin.Serv.IT - Software2.532128516.52
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services2.3547543515.37
EquityCG Power & IndElectrical Equipment2.3426764415.32
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products2.235366814.58
EquityOne 97Financial Technology (Fintech)2.1119320013.81
EquityCoromandel InterFertilizers & Agrochemicals1.877354712.25
EquityHDFC AMCCapital Markets1.853343812.13
EquityMphasisIT - Software1.624719910.60
EquityPage IndustriesTextiles & Apparels1.62261610.59
EquityOil IndiaOil1.5529655610.16
EquityIpca Labs.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.49719759.75
EquityJubilant Food.Leisure Services1.461521719.52
EquityRail VikasConstruction1.442830949.41
EquityH P C LPetroleum Products1.433175639.32
EquityPetronet LNGGas1.423288459.31
EquityLloyds MetalsFerrous Metals1.36871118.89
EquitySolar IndustriesChemicals & Petrochemicals1.2895778.34
EquityPhoenix MillsRealty1.17495607.67
EquityGodrej Propert.Realty1.17394907.64
EquityAurobindo PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.17722197.64
EquityMazagon DockIndustrial Manufacturing1.05323726.89
EquitySyngene Intl.Healthcare Services1.041044126.81
EquityTorrent PowerPower1.02530066.69
EquityPolycab IndiaIndustrial Products1.01140106.60
EquityHitachi EnergyElectrical Equipment0.9957376.47
EquityUno MindaAuto Components0.98772656.38
EquityIndian RenewableFinance0.923845385.99
EquityOberoi RealtyRealty0.90396395.88
EquityKEI IndustriesIndustrial Products0.87184295.65
EquityPrestige EstatesRealty0.84489375.51
EquityBioconPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.821782215.39
EquityAjanta PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.82216185.37
EquityIndian BankBanks0.73937724.78
EquityCRISILFinance0.72107434.71
EquityGodrej IndustrieDiversified0.61362453.97
EquityThermaxElectrical Equipment0.59118613.85
EquityH U D C OFinance0.542120723.50
EquityBharat DynamicsAerospace & Defense0.35234362.28
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoReverse Repo-/-0.1801.16
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.390-2.59

Key information

Fund House:
Tata Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
15-Mar-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,88,187.61
Trustee/s:
Mr. Kersi Bhagat-Associat, Tata Trustee Company Priv
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Prathit D.Bhobe
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Gangan Rai
Compliance Officer/s:
Upesh Shah, Mr. Padmanabhan Ramanatha
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms. Kashmira Kalwachwala
Fund Manager/s:
Kapil Menon
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
1903, B-Wing, Parinee Crescenzo, G-Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East Mumbai - 400051
Contact Nos:
022 62827777
Fax:
022 2261 3782.
Email:
service@tataamc.com
Website:
www.tatamutualfund.com

