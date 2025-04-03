Tata Nifty MidSmall Healthcare Index Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Tata Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Tata Nifty MidSmall Healthcare Index Fund Dir G
AMC
: Tata Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 08-Apr-2024
Fund Manager
: Kapil Menon
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 118.94
Invest wise with Expert advice
Tata Nifty MidSmall Healthcare Index Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.069
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.25% of the applicable NAV, if redeemed on or before 15 days from the date of allotment. Nil - if redeemed on or after 15 days from the date of allotment
Tata Nifty MidSmall Healthcare Index Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
Tata Nifty MidSmall Healthcare Index Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.51
9.57
-8.33
-1.97
-
-
-
20.69
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
Tata Nifty MidSmall Healthcare Index Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Tata Nifty MidSmall Healthcare Index Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|14.84
|180440
|17.64
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|9.38
|58606
|11.16
|Equity
|Fortis Health.
|Healthcare Services
|6.52
|126515
|7.75
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|6.04
|67909
|7.18
|Equity
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|5.04
|12905
|5.99
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.86
|25240
|5.78
|Equity
|Laurus Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.24
|95592
|5.03
|Equity
|Glenmark Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.93
|36586
|4.67
|Equity
|Ipca Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.76
|32973
|4.46
|Equity
|Abbott India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.23
|1265
|3.84
|Equity
|Suven Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.15
|30840
|3.74
|Equity
|Biocon
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.78
|109299
|3.30
|Equity
|Krishna Institu.
|Healthcare Services
|2.61
|59598
|3.10
|Equity
|Gland Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.52
|19319
|2.99
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|2.41
|43903
|2.86
|Equity
|J B Chemicals &
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.40
|17371
|2.85
|Equity
|Piramal Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.39
|149602
|2.84
|Equity
|Ajanta Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.14
|10223
|2.54
|Equity
|Glaxosmi. Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.09
|10051
|2.48
|Equity
|Narayana Hrudaya
|Healthcare Services
|2.00
|16488
|2.38
|Equity
|Global Health
|Healthcare Services
|1.95
|20180
|2.32
|Equity
|Aster DM Health.
|Healthcare Services
|1.80
|53256
|2.14
|Equity
|Dr Lal Pathlabs
|Healthcare Services
|1.76
|9084
|2.09
|Equity
|Poly Medicure
|Healthcare Equipment & Supplies
|1.58
|9236
|1.88
|Equity
|Natco Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.41
|21731
|1.67
|Equity
|Granules India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.37
|35175
|1.62
|Equity
|Rainbow Child.
|Healthcare Services
|1.26
|12105
|1.50
|Equity
|Sanofi India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.93
|2209
|1.10
|Equity
|Alembic Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.85
|13577
|1.00
|Equity
|Metropolis Healt
|Healthcare Services
|0.84
|6309
|0.99
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|0.16
|0
|0.18
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.24
|0
|-0.29
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement