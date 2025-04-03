Tata Nifty200 Alpha 30 Index Fund Reg G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Tata Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Tata Nifty200 Alpha 30 Index Fund Reg G
AMC
: Tata Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 19-Aug-2024
Fund Manager
: Kapil Menon
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 163.91
Invest wise with Expert advice
Tata Nifty200 Alpha 30 Index Fund Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 7.6335
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.25% of the applicable NAV, if redeemed on or before 15 days from the date of allotment. Nil - if redeemed on or after 15 days from the date of allotment
Tata Nifty200 Alpha 30 Index Fund Reg G- NAV Chart
Tata Nifty200 Alpha 30 Index Fund Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.07
7.69
-16.78
-20.86
-
-
-
-23.66
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
Tata Nifty200 Alpha 30 Index Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Tata Nifty200 Alpha 30 Index Fund Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|5.16
|381030
|8.46
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|4.90
|5769
|8.03
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|4.84
|231490
|7.93
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|4.56
|51094
|7.47
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|4.36
|14733
|7.14
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|4.07
|50502
|6.66
|Equity
|Kalyan Jewellers
|Consumer Durables
|4.04
|143286
|6.62
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|4.01
|8476
|6.58
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|3.93
|13907
|6.44
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|3.73
|154704
|6.10
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|3.70
|246337
|6.06
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|3.58
|11058
|5.86
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|3.50
|177327
|5.73
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|3.44
|78815
|5.64
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|3.42
|12135
|5.61
|Equity
|I R F C
|Finance
|3.13
|456490
|5.13
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|3.09
|19617
|5.07
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.04
|26203
|4.99
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|3.02
|7076
|4.94
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|2.86
|17267
|4.69
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|2.82
|29452
|4.62
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.79
|15487
|4.56
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|2.76
|10100
|4.52
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|2.65
|366664
|4.34
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|2.51
|13303
|4.10
|Equity
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.40
|44794
|3.92
|Equity
|H U D C O
|Finance
|2.15
|212997
|3.51
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|2.07
|4294
|3.39
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|1.96
|6506
|3.21
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.49
|82956
|2.43
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|0.56
|0
|0.91
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.54
|0
|-0.89
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement