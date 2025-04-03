Tata Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50 30 20 Index Fund Dir IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Tata Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Tata Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50 30 20 Index Fund Dir IDCW
AMC
: Tata Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 08-Apr-2024
Fund Manager
: Kapil Menon
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 68.16
Tata Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50 30 20 Index Fund Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.9457
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.25% of the applicable NAV, if redeemed on or before 15 days from the date of allotment. Nil - if redeemed on or after 15 days from the date of allotment
Tata Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50 30 20 Index Fund Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
Tata Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50 30 20 Index Fund Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.38
10.67
-5.92
-10.79
-
-
-
-0.54
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
Tata Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50 30 20 Index Fund Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Tata Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50 30 20 Index Fund Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|11.58
|65780
|7.89
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|10.09
|43800
|6.87
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|8.92
|19224
|6.08
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|3.53
|77326
|2.40
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|3.15
|21951
|2.14
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.77
|1861
|1.88
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|2.73
|26002
|1.86
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|2.72
|73975
|1.85
|Equity
|Suzlon Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|2.56
|350526
|1.74
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|2.10
|3203
|1.43
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|2.09
|63342
|1.42
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.05
|6069
|1.39
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|1.89
|12037
|1.28
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|1.74
|36709
|1.18
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|1.60
|4005
|1.08
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|1.47
|1652
|0.99
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|1.37
|27566
|0.93
|Equity
|Ashok Leyland
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|1.32
|42311
|0.90
|Equity
|Godrej Propert.
|Realty
|1.27
|4456
|0.86
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.22
|28373
|0.83
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|1.15
|7732
|0.78
|Equity
|Tube Investments
|Auto Components
|1.14
|3153
|0.77
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.10
|31607
|0.75
|Equity
|GMR Airports
|Transport Infrastructure
|1.08
|105921
|0.73
|Equity
|I O C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.02
|61175
|0.69
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|0.98
|10464
|0.66
|Equity
|Petronet LNG
|Gas
|0.92
|22140
|0.62
|Equity
|MRF
|Auto Components
|0.91
|59
|0.62
|Equity
|Balkrishna Inds
|Auto Components
|0.91
|2374
|0.62
|Equity
|GE Vernova T&D
|Electrical Equipment
|0.86
|4394
|0.58
|Equity
|Vodafone Idea
|Telecom - Services
|0.85
|766795
|0.57
|Equity
|Brigade Enterpr.
|Realty
|0.82
|5927
|0.56
|Equity
|Krishna Institu.
|Healthcare Services
|0.80
|10530
|0.54
|Equity
|J K Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.80
|1235
|0.54
|Equity
|Oberoi Realty
|Realty
|0.76
|3476
|0.51
|Equity
|Amara Raja Ener.
|Auto Components
|0.75
|5255
|0.51
|Equity
|Container Corpn.
|Transport Services
|0.75
|8142
|0.50
|Equity
|Kaynes Tech
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.71
|1162
|0.48
|Equity
|Tata Comm
|Telecom - Services
|0.68
|3468
|0.46
|Equity
|Exide Inds.
|Auto Components
|0.68
|13442
|0.46
|Equity
|The Ramco Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.66
|5444
|0.45
|Equity
|Castrol India
|Petroleum Products
|0.65
|20757
|0.44
|Equity
|Kalpataru Proj.
|Construction
|0.63
|4875
|0.42
|Equity
|Inox Wind
|Electrical Equipment
|0.63
|28501
|0.42
|Equity
|Narayana Hrudaya
|Healthcare Services
|0.62
|2913
|0.42
|Equity
|Aegis Logistics
|Gas
|0.60
|5393
|0.41
|Equity
|Dalmia BharatLtd
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.59
|2361
|0.39
|Equity
|Elgi Equipments
|Industrial Products
|0.58
|9264
|0.39
|Equity
|Indraprastha Gas
|Gas
|0.58
|20717
|0.39
|Equity
|K E C Intl.
|Construction
|0.56
|5568
|0.38
|Equity
|Aster DM Health.
|Healthcare Services
|0.56
|9409
|0.37
|Equity
|Apollo Tyres
|Auto Components
|0.54
|9831
|0.36
|Equity
|ACC
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.54
|2009
|0.36
|Equity
|CESC
|Power
|0.52
|27056
|0.35
|Equity
|GE Shipping Co
|Transport Services
|0.51
|4254
|0.34
|Equity
|Guj.St.Petronet
|Gas
|0.49
|12351
|0.33
|Equity
|NBCC
|Construction
|0.47
|44414
|0.32
|Equity
|HFCL
|Telecom - Services
|0.46
|39347
|0.31
|Equity
|NCC
|Construction
|0.45
|17519
|0.30
|Equity
|Mahanagar Gas
|Gas
|0.44
|2443
|0.30
|Equity
|EIH
|Leisure Services
|0.43
|9169
|0.29
|Equity
|Asahi India Glas
|Auto Components
|0.43
|4722
|0.29
|Equity
|Ramkrishna Forg.
|Auto Components
|0.42
|4408
|0.28
|Equity
|JP Power Ven.
|Power
|0.40
|204574
|0.27
|Equity
|Praj Industries
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.38
|5288
|0.25
|Equity
|Lemon Tree Hotel
|Leisure Services
|0.38
|21147
|0.25
|Equity
|Titagarh Rail
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.35
|3437
|0.23
|Equity
|Tejas Networks
|Telecom - Equipment & Accessories
|0.35
|3346
|0.23
|Equity
|CIE Automotive
|Auto Components
|0.30
|5464
|0.20
|Equity
|Kirloskar Oil
|Industrial Products
|0.30
|3567
|0.20
|Equity
|BEML Ltd
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|0.29
|819
|0.20
|Equity
|Ircon Intl.
|Construction
|0.29
|13985
|0.19
|Equity
|Gujarat Gas
|Gas
|0.28
|5094
|0.18
|Equity
|JK Lakshmi Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.26
|2663
|0.17
|Equity
|PNC Infratech
|Construction
|0.18
|4843
|0.12
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|0.06
|0
|0.04
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.04
|0
|-0.02
