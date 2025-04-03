Tata Overnight Fund Direct IDCW D RI
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Tata Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Tata Overnight Fund Direct IDCW D RI
AMC
: Tata Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 25-Mar-2019
Fund Manager
: Amit Somani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 3610.09
Tata Overnight Fund Direct IDCW D RI - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1000.0126
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Tata Overnight Fund Direct IDCW D RI- NAV Chart
Tata Overnight Fund Direct IDCW D RI- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.13
0.53
1.56
3.23
6.56
6.17
4.98
32.41
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
Tata Overnight Fund Direct IDCW D RI- Latest Dividends
Tata Overnight Fund Direct IDCW D RI- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.71
|7000000
|69.85
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|1.22
|5000000
|49.78
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|97.07
|0
|3,967.50
