Tata Overnight Fund Direct IDCW D RI

Tata Overnight Fund Direct IDCW D RI

Summary Info

Fund Name

Tata Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Tata Overnight Fund Direct IDCW D RI

AMC

Tata Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Liquid Funds

Launch Date

25-Mar-2019

Fund Manager

Amit Somani

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

3610.09

Tata Overnight Fund Direct IDCW D RI - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  1000.0126

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil

Tata Overnight Fund Direct IDCW D RI- NAV Chart

Tata Overnight Fund Direct IDCW D RI- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.13
0.53
1.56
3.23
6.56
6.17
4.98
32.41
Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-

Tata Overnight Fund Direct IDCW D RI- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
03-Apr-20250.015570

Tata Overnight Fund Direct IDCW D RI- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-1.71700000069.85
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-1.22500000049.78
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-97.0703,967.50

Key information

Fund House:
Tata Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
15-Mar-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,88,187.61
Trustee/s:
Mr. Kersi Bhagat-Associat, Tata Trustee Company Priv
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Prathit D.Bhobe
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Gangan Rai
Compliance Officer/s:
Upesh Shah, Mr. Padmanabhan Ramanatha
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms. Kashmira Kalwachwala
Fund Manager/s:
Amit Somani
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
1903, B-Wing, Parinee Crescenzo, G-Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East Mumbai - 400051
Contact Nos:
022 62827777
Fax:
022 2261 3782.
Email:
service@tataamc.com
Website:
www.tatamutualfund.com

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.