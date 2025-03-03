Tata Quant Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Tata Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Tata Quant Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
: Tata Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 03-Jan-2020
Fund Manager
: Sailesh Jain
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 61.7
Invest wise with Expert advice
Tata Quant Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 21-Mar-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 15.3769
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% of the applicable NAV, if redeemed/switched out on or before expiry of365 days from the date of allotment.
Tata Quant Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
Tata Quant Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
4.77
-0.05
-6.21
-14.63
7.73
14.02
16.16
8.68
|Category Avg
1.46
5.25
-7.39
-13.22
8.67
16.8
27.61
13.84
|Category Best
4.77
17.88
0.81
2.77
29.64
33.1
52.71
46.31
|Category Worst
-0.57
-0.16
-22.63
-25.26
-15.72
-1.18
13.85
-22.8
Tata Quant Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Tata Quant Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|7.84
|40183
|4.83
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|7.69
|24941
|4.74
|Equity
|JSW Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|7.11
|46154
|4.38
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|6.85
|152161
|4.22
|Equity
|Indraprastha Gas
|Gas
|6.66
|216806
|4.10
|Equity
|Biocon
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|6.57
|133963
|4.05
|Equity
|UPL
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|5.38
|52425
|3.31
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|4.60
|16369
|2.83
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|4.51
|18995
|2.78
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|4.29
|3782
|2.64
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|4.00
|62492
|2.46
|Equity
|Ashok Leyland
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|3.44
|99663
|2.12
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|3.42
|2715
|2.10
|Equity
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|Finance
|3.34
|76155
|2.06
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|3.26
|13521
|2.01
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|2.98
|2499
|1.83
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|2.23
|8736
|1.37
|Equity
|Balkrishna Inds
|Auto Components
|1.84
|4351
|1.13
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|1.60
|4622
|0.98
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|1.41
|1820
|0.86
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|0.98
|7175
|0.60
|Equity
|Abbott India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.90
|183
|0.55
|Equity
|Petronet LNG
|Gas
|0.80
|17490
|0.49
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|0.54
|4615
|0.33
|Equity
|Honeywell Auto
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.49
|89
|0.29
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|0.44
|588
|0.27
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|0.24
|2178
|0.15
|Equity
|P I Industries
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.19
|397
|0.11
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.17
|26
|0.10
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|0.17
|394
|0.10
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|6.26
|0
|3.86
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.20
|0
|-0.11
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement