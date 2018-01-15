iifl-logo
Tata Resources Energy Fund IDCW

Tata Resources Energy Fund IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

Tata Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Tata Resources Energy Fund IDCW

AMC

Tata Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity Theme - Natural Resources

Launch Date

04-Dec-2015

Fund Manager

Satish Chandra Mishra

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

928.7

Tata Resources Energy Fund IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  38.718

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

1.00% - If redeemed/switched out within 90 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched out after 90 days from the date of allotment.

Tata Resources Energy Fund IDCW- NAV Chart

Tata Resources Energy Fund IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.76
12.24
-1.07
-8.53
5.52
12.22
30.15
16.77
Category Avg
0.93
11.04
-1.11
-10.3
4.71
12.91
31.56
16.55
Category Best
1.15
12.41
-0.67
-7.8
7.21
14.67
33.86
18.81
Category Worst
0.76
9.07
-1.6
-13.75
1.66
10.4
30.17
12.52

Tata Resources Energy Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
15-Jan-2018130

Tata Resources Energy Fund IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
JSW Steel2,10,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
ACC47,000
Oil India1,50,000

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products7.637000070.89
EquityNTPCPower4.70140000043.60
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals4.43300000041.16
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products3.8830000036.00
EquityParadeep Phosph.Fertilizers & Agrochemicals3.59383338633.30
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products3.5070000032.54
EquityNavin Fluo.Intl.Chemicals & Petrochemicals3.248000030.09
EquityMahanagar GasGas3.0022500027.84
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals2.9870000027.63
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products2.81110000026.10
EquityO N G COil2.55105000023.65
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels2.3960000022.16
EquityJindal SteelFerrous Metals2.3025000021.40
EquityAdani PowerPower2.2944500021.31
EquityCastrol IndiaPetroleum Products2.29100000021.26
EquityThe Ramco CementCement & Cement Products2.2625308920.98
EquityGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products2.218901120.53
EquityTata Power Co.Power2.1759500020.18
EquityJSW SteelFerrous Metals2.1521000019.96
EquityDalmia BharatLtdCement & Cement Products2.0911500019.43
EquityH P C LPetroleum Products2.0665000019.09
EquityShree CementCement & Cement Products2.02688718.79
EquityAPL Apollo TubesIndustrial Products2.0113000018.70
EquitySumitomo Chemi.Fertilizers & Agrochemicals1.9840000018.42
EquityAdani Energy SolPower1.9828196718.35
EquityMOILMinerals & Mining1.8860000017.41
EquityGanesha Ecosphe.Textiles & Apparels1.7712500016.40
EquityCESCPower1.69120000015.69
EquityNMDCMinerals & Mining1.68250000015.62
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower1.6260000015.05
EquityCCL ProductsAgricultural Food & other Products1.5625000014.50
EquityUPLFertilizers & Agrochemicals1.3620000012.65
EquityDCM ShriramDiversified1.3513080012.53
EquityI O C LPetroleum Products1.34110000012.48
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals1.3319500012.36
EquitySRFChemicals & Petrochemicals1.234100011.46
EquityNHPC LtdPower1.18150000010.93
EquityJindal Stain.Ferrous Metals1.1117560010.27
EquitySharda CropchemFertilizers & Agrochemicals1.082015519.98
EquityDEE DevelopmentIndustrial Manufacturing1.075000009.97
EquityCoromandel InterFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.89494148.23
EquityACME Solar Hold.Finance0.834000007.72
EquityAarti IndustriesChemicals & Petrochemicals0.812000007.52
EquityRatnamani MetalsIndustrial Products0.68256586.30
EquityDeepak NitriteChemicals & Petrochemicals0.51257004.75
EquityRHI MagnesitaIndustrial Products0.421000003.91
EquityChemcon Special.Chemicals & Petrochemicals0.211000001.90
EquityUPL PPFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.10250000.88
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.9208.58
Reverse RepoReverse Repo-/-0.8708.05

Key information

Fund House:
Tata Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
15-Mar-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,88,187.61
Trustee/s:
Mr. Kersi Bhagat-Associat, Tata Trustee Company Priv
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Prathit D.Bhobe
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Gangan Rai
Compliance Officer/s:
Upesh Shah, Mr. Padmanabhan Ramanatha
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms. Kashmira Kalwachwala
Fund Manager/s:
Satish Chandra Mishra
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
1903, B-Wing, Parinee Crescenzo, G-Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East Mumbai - 400051
Contact Nos:
022 62827777
Fax:
022 2261 3782.
Email:
service@tataamc.com
Website:
www.tatamutualfund.com

