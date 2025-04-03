iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Tata Retirement Savings Fund Conservative G

Tata Retirement Savings Fund Conservative G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Tata Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Tata Retirement Savings Fund Conservative G

AMC

Tata Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Debt Oriented

Launch Date

07-Oct-2011

Fund Manager

Murthy Nagarajan

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

168.71

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Tata Retirement Savings Fund Conservative G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  30.4396

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

NIL - If redeemed /switched-out on or after attinment of age i.e 60 years of age. NIL - In case of switched-out of units on accurance of auto-switch trigger event. For Redenption of or switch out of units before attainment of retirement age i.e 60. 5% - If redeemed /switche out within 1 year from the date of allotment. 4% - If redeemed /switched out after 1 year and before 2 years from the date of alotment. 3% - If redeemed /switched out after 2 years and before 3 years from the date of allotment. 2% - If reedemed /switched out after 3 years and before 5 years from the date ofallotment. 1% - If redeemed /switched out after 5 years from the date of allotment.

Tata Retirement Savings Fund Conservative G- NAV Chart

Tata Retirement Savings Fund Conservative G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.49
2.94
-1.84
-1.74
6.09
7.14
9.28
8.64
Category Avg
0.26
2.9
0.25
0.26
7.94
8.53
11.24
8.88
Category Best
0.69
4.05
2.56
4.32
14.01
12.37
17.34
12.46
Category Worst
-0.53
1.24
-10.53
-19.07
-10.17
1.76
5.58
2.98

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

Tata Retirement Savings Fund Conservative G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Tata Retirement Savings Fund Conservative G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Praveg5,400
Kaynes Tech810
Praveg1,274

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks2.10207503.54
EquityITCDiversified FMCG1.34550002.26
EquityTCSIT - Software1.3163002.21
EquityDoms IndustriesHousehold Products1.0060001.68
EquitySolar IndustriesChemicals & Petrochemicals0.9515941.60
EquityZomato LtdRetailing0.87729001.46
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products0.87117001.46
EquityRadico KhaitanBeverages0.7860001.31
EquityMahanagar GasGas0.7699001.27
EquityBikaji FoodsFood Products0.72180001.21
EquityBSECapital Markets0.6829001.13
EquityTata ConsumerAgricultural Food & other Products0.60107071.01
EquityAdani PortsTransport Infrastructure0.6090001.00
EquityICICI BankBanks0.5980001.00
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables0.526600.87
EquityKarur Vysya BankBanks0.52468000.87
EquityMuthoot FinanceFinance0.4736000.79
EquityPB Fintech.Financial Technology (Fintech)0.4759000.78
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance0.46125000.77
EquityTrentRetailing0.4615400.77
EquityNestle IndiaFood Products0.4635000.76
EquityNuvoco VistasCement & Cement Products0.45258000.75
EquityICICI Pru LifeInsurance0.45141000.75
EquityBajaj FinservFinance0.4340500.73
EquityOil IndiaOil0.43194110.72
EquityMetro BrandsConsumer Durables0.4366590.71
EquitySonata SoftwareIT - Software0.42198600.71
EquityPolycab IndiaIndustrial Products0.4013500.67
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software0.3942300.64
EquityNippon Life Ind.Capital Markets0.38121500.63
EquityAmber Enterp.Consumer Durables0.379800.62
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles0.314500.51
EquityKirl.PneumaticIndustrial Products0.3050000.51
EquityGodrej AgrovetFood Products0.3070000.50
EquityPricol LtdAuto Components0.30120000.49
EquityJupiter WagonsIndustrial Manufacturing0.29168000.49
EquityUTI AMCCapital Markets0.2952400.48
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages0.2936000.48
EquityZensar Tech.IT - Software0.2872000.47
EquityGodrej IndustrieDiversified0.2740000.45
Equity360 ONECapital Markets0.2752000.44
EquityCampus Activewe.Consumer Durables0.26180000.44
EquityICICI LombardInsurance0.2525500.42
EquityMastekIT - Software0.2418000.40
EquitySunteck RealtyRealty0.2298500.36
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles0.219900.34
EquityVolt.Transform.Electrical Equipment0.174500.28
EquityAstec LifesciencFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.1640500.26
Debt Investments
NCDJamnagar Utiliti-/-5.811009.79
NCDBharti Telecom-/-2.97505.00
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-20.90350000035.22
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-9.09150000015.32
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2027-/-9.05150000015.25
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2052-/-6.18100000010.41
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2026-/-5.98100000010.07
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2027-/-3.065000005.15
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-2.995000005.03
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-8.88014.99

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Tata Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
15-Mar-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,88,187.61
Trustee/s:
Mr. Kersi Bhagat-Associat, Tata Trustee Company Priv
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Prathit D.Bhobe
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Gangan Rai
Compliance Officer/s:
Upesh Shah, Mr. Padmanabhan Ramanatha
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms. Kashmira Kalwachwala
Fund Manager/s:
Murthy Nagarajan
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
1903, B-Wing, Parinee Crescenzo, G-Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East Mumbai - 400051
Contact Nos:
022 62827777
Fax:
022 2261 3782.
Email:
service@tataamc.com
Website:
www.tatamutualfund.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.