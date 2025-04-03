Tata Retirement Savings Fund Conservative G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Tata Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Tata Retirement Savings Fund Conservative G
AMC
: Tata Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Debt Oriented
Launch Date
: 07-Oct-2011
Fund Manager
: Murthy Nagarajan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 168.71
Tata Retirement Savings Fund Conservative G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 30.4396
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: NIL - If redeemed /switched-out on or after attinment of age i.e 60 years of age. NIL - In case of switched-out of units on accurance of auto-switch trigger event. For Redenption of or switch out of units before attainment of retirement age i.e 60. 5% - If redeemed /switche out within 1 year from the date of allotment. 4% - If redeemed /switched out after 1 year and before 2 years from the date of alotment. 3% - If redeemed /switched out after 2 years and before 3 years from the date of allotment. 2% - If reedemed /switched out after 3 years and before 5 years from the date ofallotment. 1% - If redeemed /switched out after 5 years from the date of allotment.
Tata Retirement Savings Fund Conservative G- NAV Chart
Tata Retirement Savings Fund Conservative G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.49
2.94
-1.84
-1.74
6.09
7.14
9.28
8.64
|Category Avg
0.26
2.9
0.25
0.26
7.94
8.53
11.24
8.88
|Category Best
0.69
4.05
2.56
4.32
14.01
12.37
17.34
12.46
|Category Worst
-0.53
1.24
-10.53
-19.07
-10.17
1.76
5.58
2.98
Tata Retirement Savings Fund Conservative G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Tata Retirement Savings Fund Conservative G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|2.10
|20750
|3.54
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|1.34
|55000
|2.26
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|1.31
|6300
|2.21
|Equity
|Doms Industries
|Household Products
|1.00
|6000
|1.68
|Equity
|Solar Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.95
|1594
|1.60
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|0.87
|72900
|1.46
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|0.87
|11700
|1.46
|Equity
|Radico Khaitan
|Beverages
|0.78
|6000
|1.31
|Equity
|Mahanagar Gas
|Gas
|0.76
|9900
|1.27
|Equity
|Bikaji Foods
|Food Products
|0.72
|18000
|1.21
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|0.68
|2900
|1.13
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|0.60
|10707
|1.01
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.60
|9000
|1.00
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|0.59
|8000
|1.00
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|0.52
|660
|0.87
|Equity
|Karur Vysya Bank
|Banks
|0.52
|46800
|0.87
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|0.47
|3600
|0.79
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|0.47
|5900
|0.78
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|0.46
|12500
|0.77
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|0.46
|1540
|0.77
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|0.46
|3500
|0.76
|Equity
|Nuvoco Vistas
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.45
|25800
|0.75
|Equity
|ICICI Pru Life
|Insurance
|0.45
|14100
|0.75
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|0.43
|4050
|0.73
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|0.43
|19411
|0.72
|Equity
|Metro Brands
|Consumer Durables
|0.43
|6659
|0.71
|Equity
|Sonata Software
|IT - Software
|0.42
|19860
|0.71
|Equity
|Polycab India
|Industrial Products
|0.40
|1350
|0.67
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|0.39
|4230
|0.64
|Equity
|Nippon Life Ind.
|Capital Markets
|0.38
|12150
|0.63
|Equity
|Amber Enterp.
|Consumer Durables
|0.37
|980
|0.62
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|0.31
|450
|0.51
|Equity
|Kirl.Pneumatic
|Industrial Products
|0.30
|5000
|0.51
|Equity
|Godrej Agrovet
|Food Products
|0.30
|7000
|0.50
|Equity
|Pricol Ltd
|Auto Components
|0.30
|12000
|0.49
|Equity
|Jupiter Wagons
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.29
|16800
|0.49
|Equity
|UTI AMC
|Capital Markets
|0.29
|5240
|0.48
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|0.29
|3600
|0.48
|Equity
|Zensar Tech.
|IT - Software
|0.28
|7200
|0.47
|Equity
|Godrej Industrie
|Diversified
|0.27
|4000
|0.45
|Equity
|360 ONE
|Capital Markets
|0.27
|5200
|0.44
|Equity
|Campus Activewe.
|Consumer Durables
|0.26
|18000
|0.44
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|0.25
|2550
|0.42
|Equity
|Mastek
|IT - Software
|0.24
|1800
|0.40
|Equity
|Sunteck Realty
|Realty
|0.22
|9850
|0.36
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|0.21
|990
|0.34
|Equity
|Volt.Transform.
|Electrical Equipment
|0.17
|450
|0.28
|Equity
|Astec Lifescienc
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.16
|4050
|0.26
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|5.81
|100
|9.79
|NCD
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|2.97
|50
|5.00
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|20.90
|3500000
|35.22
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|9.09
|1500000
|15.32
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|9.05
|1500000
|15.25
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2052
|-/-
|6.18
|1000000
|10.41
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|5.98
|1000000
|10.07
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|3.06
|500000
|5.15
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|2.99
|500000
|5.03
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|8.88
|0
|14.99
