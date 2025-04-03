Tata Retirement Savings Fund Moderate Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Tata Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Tata Retirement Savings Fund Moderate Dir G
AMC
: Tata Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Murthy Nagarajan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1908.44
Tata Retirement Savings Fund Moderate Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 70.3306
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: NIL - If redeemed /switched-out on or after attinment of age i.e 60 years of age. NIL - In case of switched-out of units on accurance of auto-switch trigger event. For Redenption of or switch out of units before attainment of retirement age i.e 60. 5% - If redeemed /switche out within 1 year from the date of allotment. 4% - If redeemed /switched out after 1 year and before 2 years from the date of alotment. 3% - If redeemed /switched out after 2 years and before 3 years from the date of allotment. 2% - If reedemed /switched out after 3 years and before 5 years from the date ofallotment. 1% - If redeemed /switched out after 5 years from the date of allotment.
Tata Retirement Savings Fund Moderate Dir G- NAV Chart
Tata Retirement Savings Fund Moderate Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.34
6.01
-8.44
-7.81
8.85
13.65
21.21
15.42
|Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
|Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
|Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46
Tata Retirement Savings Fund Moderate Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Tata Retirement Savings Fund Moderate Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|6.24
|687500
|119.10
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|3.86
|211500
|73.67
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|3.34
|1613000
|63.71
|Equity
|Radico Khaitan
|Beverages
|2.89
|266500
|55.24
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|2.81
|2412000
|53.57
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|2.62
|108000
|50.04
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|2.60
|414000
|49.68
|Equity
|Solar Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.50
|54855
|47.78
|Equity
|Mahanagar Gas
|Gas
|2.04
|315000
|38.98
|Equity
|Doms Industries
|Household Products
|1.79
|142000
|34.17
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|1.72
|273000
|32.87
|Equity
|Karur Vysya Bank
|Banks
|1.69
|1602000
|32.21
|Equity
|Metro Brands
|Consumer Durables
|1.65
|282217
|31.52
|Equity
|Kirl.Pneumatic
|Industrial Products
|1.60
|305000
|30.48
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|1.53
|199500
|29.19
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|1.46
|131000
|27.93
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|1.46
|261000
|27.91
|Equity
|ICICI Pru Life
|Insurance
|1.45
|501000
|27.63
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|1.44
|125390
|27.45
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|1.41
|441000
|26.83
|Equity
|Godrej Industrie
|Diversified
|1.39
|241000
|26.45
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|1.37
|18799
|26.19
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|1.36
|270000
|26.01
|Equity
|Nuvoco Vistas
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.36
|830000
|26.01
|Equity
|Sonata Software
|IT - Software
|1.36
|719300
|25.96
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|1.32
|135000
|25.27
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|1.22
|680351
|23.31
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|1.22
|147600
|23.24
|Equity
|Polycab India
|Industrial Products
|1.12
|45500
|21.44
|Equity
|Nippon Life Ind.
|Capital Markets
|1.09
|405000
|20.78
|Equity
|Jupiter Wagons
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.03
|678000
|19.67
|Equity
|Sunteck Realty
|Realty
|1.00
|524371
|19.16
|Equity
|UTI AMC
|Capital Markets
|0.99
|201752
|18.98
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|0.96
|37800
|18.33
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|0.96
|15300
|18.27
|Equity
|Amber Enterp.
|Consumer Durables
|0.96
|32400
|18.23
|Equity
|360 ONE
|Capital Markets
|0.95
|181000
|18.06
|Equity
|Godrej Agrovet
|Food Products
|0.93
|252000
|18.02
|Equity
|Zensar Tech.
|IT - Software
|0.91
|234000
|17.27
|Equity
|Campus Activewe.
|Consumer Durables
|0.86
|630000
|16.42
|Equity
|Mastek
|IT - Software
|0.84
|72000
|16.02
|Equity
|Pricol Ltd
|Auto Components
|0.84
|402000
|15.99
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|0.83
|124000
|15.92
|Equity
|Inventurus Knowl
|IT - Services
|0.82
|86982
|15.61
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|0.81
|41800
|15.38
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|0.80
|90000
|15.21
|Equity
|Volt.Transform.
|Electrical Equipment
|0.49
|14940
|9.37
|Equity
|Praveg
|Leisure Services
|0.11
|43644
|2.14
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.33
|2500
|25.45
|NCD
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|0.77
|150
|14.70
|NCD
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.26
|50
|5.00
|NCD
|NHPC Ltd
|-/-
|0.26
|250
|4.98
|NCD
|NHPC Ltd
|-/-
|0.26
|250
|4.96
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|6.58
|12500000
|125.57
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|1.60
|3000000
|30.50
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.58
|3000000
|30.21
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|1.05
|2000000
|20.09
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2031
|-/-
|0.59
|1162900
|11.25
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2052
|-/-
|0.54
|1000000
|10.30
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|0.11
|200000
|2.04
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|8.73
|0
|165.96
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|2.33
|0
|44.44
