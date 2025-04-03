iifl-logo
Tata Retirement Savings Fund Moderate Dir G

Tata Retirement Savings Fund Moderate Dir G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Tata Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Tata Retirement Savings Fund Moderate Dir G

AMC

Tata Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Equity Oriented

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Murthy Nagarajan

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1908.44

Tata Retirement Savings Fund Moderate Dir G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  70.3306

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

NIL - If redeemed /switched-out on or after attinment of age i.e 60 years of age. NIL - In case of switched-out of units on accurance of auto-switch trigger event. For Redenption of or switch out of units before attainment of retirement age i.e 60. 5% - If redeemed /switche out within 1 year from the date of allotment. 4% - If redeemed /switched out after 1 year and before 2 years from the date of alotment. 3% - If redeemed /switched out after 2 years and before 3 years from the date of allotment. 2% - If reedemed /switched out after 3 years and before 5 years from the date ofallotment. 1% - If redeemed /switched out after 5 years from the date of allotment.

Tata Retirement Savings Fund Moderate Dir G- NAV Chart

Tata Retirement Savings Fund Moderate Dir G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.34
6.01
-8.44
-7.81
8.85
13.65
21.21
15.42
Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46

Tata Retirement Savings Fund Moderate Dir G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Tata Retirement Savings Fund Moderate Dir G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Bajaj Finserv1,35,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Kaynes Tech45,000
Bayer Crop Sci.27,000

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks6.24687500119.10
EquityTCSIT - Software3.8621150073.67
EquityITCDiversified FMCG3.34161300063.71
EquityRadico KhaitanBeverages2.8926650055.24
EquityZomato LtdRetailing2.81241200053.57
EquityBSECapital Markets2.6210800050.04
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products2.6041400049.68
EquitySolar IndustriesChemicals & Petrochemicals2.505485547.78
EquityMahanagar GasGas2.0431500038.98
EquityDoms IndustriesHousehold Products1.7914200034.17
EquityICICI BankBanks1.7227300032.87
EquityKarur Vysya BankBanks1.69160200032.21
EquityMetro BrandsConsumer Durables1.6528221731.52
EquityKirl.PneumaticIndustrial Products1.6030500030.48
EquityPB Fintech.Financial Technology (Fintech)1.5319950029.19
EquityMuthoot FinanceFinance1.4613100027.93
EquityAdani PortsTransport Infrastructure1.4626100027.91
EquityICICI Pru LifeInsurance1.4550100027.63
EquityNestle IndiaFood Products1.4412539027.45
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance1.4144100026.83
EquityGodrej IndustrieDiversified1.3924100026.45
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables1.371879926.19
EquityTata ConsumerAgricultural Food & other Products1.3627000026.01
EquityNuvoco VistasCement & Cement Products1.3683000026.01
EquitySonata SoftwareIT - Software1.3671930025.96
EquityBajaj FinservFinance1.3213500025.27
EquityOil IndiaOil1.2268035123.31
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software1.2214760023.24
EquityPolycab IndiaIndustrial Products1.124550021.44
EquityNippon Life Ind.Capital Markets1.0940500020.78
EquityJupiter WagonsIndustrial Manufacturing1.0367800019.67
EquitySunteck RealtyRealty1.0052437119.16
EquityUTI AMCCapital Markets0.9920175218.98
EquityTrentRetailing0.963780018.33
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles0.961530018.27
EquityAmber Enterp.Consumer Durables0.963240018.23
Equity360 ONECapital Markets0.9518100018.06
EquityGodrej AgrovetFood Products0.9325200018.02
EquityZensar Tech.IT - Software0.9123400017.27
EquityCampus Activewe.Consumer Durables0.8663000016.42
EquityMastekIT - Software0.847200016.02
EquityPricol LtdAuto Components0.8440200015.99
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages0.8312400015.92
EquityInventurus KnowlIT - Services0.828698215.61
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles0.814180015.38
EquityICICI LombardInsurance0.809000015.21
EquityVolt.Transform.Electrical Equipment0.49149409.37
EquityPravegLeisure Services0.11436442.14
Debt Investments
NCDHDFC Bank-/-1.33250025.45
NCDJamnagar Utiliti-/-0.7715014.70
NCDBharti Telecom-/-0.26505.00
NCDNHPC Ltd-/-0.262504.98
NCDNHPC Ltd-/-0.262504.96
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-6.5812500000125.57
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2027-/-1.60300000030.50
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2026-/-1.58300000030.21
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2029-/-1.05200000020.09
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2031-/-0.59116290011.25
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2052-/-0.54100000010.30
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2029-/-0.112000002.04
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-8.730165.96
Reverse RepoReverse Repo-/-2.33044.44

Key information

Fund House:
Tata Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
15-Mar-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,88,187.61
Trustee/s:
Mr. Kersi Bhagat-Associat, Tata Trustee Company Priv
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Prathit D.Bhobe
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Gangan Rai
Compliance Officer/s:
Upesh Shah, Mr. Padmanabhan Ramanatha
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms. Kashmira Kalwachwala
Fund Manager/s:
Murthy Nagarajan
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
1903, B-Wing, Parinee Crescenzo, G-Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East Mumbai - 400051
Contact Nos:
022 62827777
Fax:
022 2261 3782.
Email:
service@tataamc.com
Website:
www.tatamutualfund.com

