Tata Retirement Savings Fund Progressive G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Tata Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Tata Retirement Savings Fund Progressive G
AMC
: Tata Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 07-Oct-2011
Fund Manager
: Murthy Nagarajan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1803.24
Tata Retirement Savings Fund Progressive G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 59.526
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: NIL - If redeemed /switched-out on or after attinment of age i.e 60 years of age. NIL - In case of switched-out of units on accurance of auto-switch trigger event. For Redenption of or switch out of units before attainment of retirement age i.e 60. 5% - If redeemed /switche out within 1 year from the date of allotment. 4% - If redeemed /switched out after 1 year and before 2 years from the date of alotment. 3% - If redeemed /switched out after 2 years and before 3 years from the date of allotment. 2% - If reedemed /switched out after 3 years and before 5 years from the date ofallotment. 1% - If redeemed /switched out after 5 years from the date of allotment.
Tata Retirement Savings Fund Progressive G- NAV Chart
Tata Retirement Savings Fund Progressive G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.19
6.57
-11.45
-11.78
5.87
12.6
21.24
14.2
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Tata Retirement Savings Fund Progressive G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Tata Retirement Savings Fund Progressive G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|7.24
|754000
|130.62
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|4.69
|243000
|84.64
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|4.06
|1853000
|73.19
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|3.35
|2718000
|60.36
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|3.23
|486000
|58.32
|Equity
|Solar Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|3.09
|64035
|55.77
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|3.01
|117000
|54.21
|Equity
|Radico Khaitan
|Beverages
|2.87
|249600
|51.74
|Equity
|Mahanagar Gas
|Gas
|2.41
|351000
|43.43
|Equity
|Doms Industries
|Household Products
|2.22
|165996
|39.94
|Equity
|Karur Vysya Bank
|Banks
|2.05
|1836000
|36.92
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|2.00
|300000
|36.12
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|1.78
|219000
|32.05
|Equity
|Metro Brands
|Consumer Durables
|1.77
|285168
|31.85
|Equity
|ICICI Pru Life
|Insurance
|1.74
|569000
|31.38
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|1.69
|500000
|30.42
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|1.65
|279000
|29.83
|Equity
|Sonata Software
|IT - Software
|1.64
|819530
|29.58
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|1.63
|305000
|29.39
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|1.60
|132000
|28.90
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|1.59
|153000
|28.64
|Equity
|Nuvoco Vistas
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.55
|894532
|28.03
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|1.55
|20089
|27.99
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|1.53
|129000
|27.51
|Equity
|Kirl.Pneumatic
|Industrial Products
|1.52
|275000
|27.48
|Equity
|Godrej Industrie
|Diversified
|1.51
|247525
|27.16
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|1.49
|171000
|26.93
|Equity
|Newgen Software
|IT - Software
|1.48
|284276
|26.61
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|1.45
|764663
|26.20
|Equity
|Nippon Life Ind.
|Capital Markets
|1.31
|459000
|23.56
|Equity
|Polycab India
|Industrial Products
|1.19
|45500
|21.44
|Equity
|Jupiter Wagons
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.16
|723000
|20.97
|Equity
|Godrej Agrovet
|Food Products
|1.16
|292000
|20.88
|Equity
|360 ONE
|Capital Markets
|1.16
|208666
|20.83
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|1.14
|42300
|20.52
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.13
|17100
|20.42
|Equity
|Sunteck Realty
|Realty
|1.12
|551370
|20.15
|Equity
|Saregama India
|Entertainment
|1.11
|451960
|20.05
|Equity
|UTI AMC
|Capital Markets
|1.05
|200600
|18.87
|Equity
|Campus Activewe.
|Consumer Durables
|1.04
|720000
|18.76
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|1.01
|108000
|18.26
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|1.01
|141781
|18.21
|Equity
|Mastek
|IT - Software
|1.00
|81000
|18.02
|Equity
|Inventurus Knowl
|IT - Services
|1.00
|100418
|18.02
|Equity
|Zensar Tech.
|IT - Software
|1.00
|243000
|17.94
|Equity
|Pricol Ltd
|Auto Components
|0.93
|426000
|16.94
|Equity
|KPIT Technologi.
|IT - Software
|0.92
|139147
|16.66
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|0.87
|42600
|15.68
|Equity
|Fine Organic
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.78
|40364
|14.14
|Equity
|Astec Lifescienc
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.70
|173881
|12.63
|Equity
|Volt.Transform.
|Electrical Equipment
|0.59
|17010
|10.67
|Equity
|Praveg
|Leisure Services
|0.09
|33744
|1.65
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|9.95
|0
|179.30
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|0.18
|0
|3.21
