Tata Retirement Savings Fund Progressive G

Tata Retirement Savings Fund Progressive G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Tata Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Tata Retirement Savings Fund Progressive G

AMC

Tata Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

07-Oct-2011

Fund Manager

Murthy Nagarajan

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1803.24

Tata Retirement Savings Fund Progressive G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  59.526

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

NIL - If redeemed /switched-out on or after attinment of age i.e 60 years of age. NIL - In case of switched-out of units on accurance of auto-switch trigger event. For Redenption of or switch out of units before attainment of retirement age i.e 60. 5% - If redeemed /switche out within 1 year from the date of allotment. 4% - If redeemed /switched out after 1 year and before 2 years from the date of alotment. 3% - If redeemed /switched out after 2 years and before 3 years from the date of allotment. 2% - If reedemed /switched out after 3 years and before 5 years from the date ofallotment. 1% - If redeemed /switched out after 5 years from the date of allotment.

Tata Retirement Savings Fund Progressive G- NAV Chart

Tata Retirement Savings Fund Progressive G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.19
6.57
-11.45
-11.78
5.87
12.6
21.24
14.2
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

Tata Retirement Savings Fund Progressive G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Tata Retirement Savings Fund Progressive G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Bajaj Finserv1,53,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Kaynes Tech45,000
Bayer Crop Sci.30,600

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks7.24754000130.62
EquityTCSIT - Software4.6924300084.64
EquityITCDiversified FMCG4.06185300073.19
EquityZomato LtdRetailing3.35271800060.36
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products3.2348600058.32
EquitySolar IndustriesChemicals & Petrochemicals3.096403555.77
EquityBSECapital Markets3.0111700054.21
EquityRadico KhaitanBeverages2.8724960051.74
EquityMahanagar GasGas2.4135100043.43
EquityDoms IndustriesHousehold Products2.2216599639.94
EquityKarur Vysya BankBanks2.05183600036.92
EquityICICI BankBanks2.0030000036.12
EquityPB Fintech.Financial Technology (Fintech)1.7821900032.05
EquityMetro BrandsConsumer Durables1.7728516831.85
EquityICICI Pru LifeInsurance1.7456900031.38
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance1.6950000030.42
EquityAdani PortsTransport Infrastructure1.6527900029.83
EquitySonata SoftwareIT - Software1.6481953029.58
EquityTata ConsumerAgricultural Food & other Products1.6330500029.39
EquityNestle IndiaFood Products1.6013200028.90
EquityBajaj FinservFinance1.5915300028.64
EquityNuvoco VistasCement & Cement Products1.5589453228.03
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables1.552008927.99
EquityMuthoot FinanceFinance1.5312900027.51
EquityKirl.PneumaticIndustrial Products1.5227500027.48
EquityGodrej IndustrieDiversified1.5124752527.16
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software1.4917100026.93
EquityNewgen SoftwareIT - Software1.4828427626.61
EquityOil IndiaOil1.4576466326.20
EquityNippon Life Ind.Capital Markets1.3145900023.56
EquityPolycab IndiaIndustrial Products1.194550021.44
EquityJupiter WagonsIndustrial Manufacturing1.1672300020.97
EquityGodrej AgrovetFood Products1.1629200020.88
Equity360 ONECapital Markets1.1620866620.83
EquityTrentRetailing1.144230020.52
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles1.131710020.42
EquitySunteck RealtyRealty1.1255137020.15
EquitySaregama IndiaEntertainment1.1145196020.05
EquityUTI AMCCapital Markets1.0520060018.87
EquityCampus Activewe.Consumer Durables1.0472000018.76
EquityICICI LombardInsurance1.0110800018.26
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages1.0114178118.21
EquityMastekIT - Software1.008100018.02
EquityInventurus KnowlIT - Services1.0010041818.02
EquityZensar Tech.IT - Software1.0024300017.94
EquityPricol LtdAuto Components0.9342600016.94
EquityKPIT Technologi.IT - Software0.9213914716.66
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles0.874260015.68
EquityFine OrganicChemicals & Petrochemicals0.784036414.14
EquityAstec LifesciencFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.7017388112.63
EquityVolt.Transform.Electrical Equipment0.591701010.67
EquityPravegLeisure Services0.09337441.65
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-9.950179.30
Reverse RepoReverse Repo-/-0.1803.21

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Tata Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
15-Mar-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,88,187.61
Trustee/s:
Mr. Kersi Bhagat-Associat, Tata Trustee Company Priv
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Prathit D.Bhobe
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Gangan Rai
Compliance Officer/s:
Upesh Shah, Mr. Padmanabhan Ramanatha
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms. Kashmira Kalwachwala
Fund Manager/s:
Murthy Nagarajan
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
1903, B-Wing, Parinee Crescenzo, G-Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East Mumbai - 400051
Contact Nos:
022 62827777
Fax:
022 2261 3782.
Email:
service@tataamc.com
Website:
www.tatamutualfund.com

