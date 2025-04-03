Tata Short Term Bond Fund IDCW Periodic
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Tata Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Tata Short Term Bond Fund IDCW Periodic
AMC
: Tata Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Short Term Income Funds
Launch Date
: 24-Feb-2015
Fund Manager
: Murthy Nagarajan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2746.57
Tata Short Term Bond Fund IDCW Periodic - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 24.9773
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 0.50% - If redeemed/switched out within 90 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched out after 90 days from the date of allotment.
Tata Short Term Bond Fund IDCW Periodic- NAV Chart
Tata Short Term Bond Fund IDCW Periodic- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.53
1.51
2.57
4.07
8.12
6.25
5.9
6.09
|Category Avg
0.58
1.5
2.53
4.1
8.35
6.61
6.53
7.04
|Category Best
2.2
2.8
3.47
5.91
10.86
9.56
8.64
12.47
|Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.03
-
-
2.98
4.42
-0.02
Tata Short Term Bond Fund IDCW Periodic- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Tata Short Term Bond Fund IDCW Periodic- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.84
|7500
|74.98
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.83
|7500
|74.85
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.83
|750
|74.72
|NCD
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|2.78
|750
|73.42
|PTC
|Sansar Trust
|-/-
|2.48
|750000000
|65.59
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.90
|5000
|50.21
|NCD
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|1.90
|5000
|50.19
|NCD
|Nomura Capital
|-/-
|1.90
|5000
|50.13
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.90
|5000
|50.09
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.89
|5000
|49.95
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.89
|5000
|49.94
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.89
|500
|49.88
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.89
|5000
|49.85
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.88
|5000
|49.77
|NCD
|Interise
|-/-
|1.82
|5000
|48.02
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL1
|-/-
|1.77
|62
|46.83
|NCD
|Sundaram Finance
|-/-
|1.70
|450
|44.84
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.51
|4000
|39.81
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|1.17
|33
|31.03
|NCD
|KOTAK MAHI. INV.
|-/-
|0.95
|2500
|24.98
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.95
|2500
|25.19
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.95
|2500
|25.09
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.95
|250
|25.07
|NCD
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.95
|2500
|25.04
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.95
|250
|25.04
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.95
|2500
|25.03
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.95
|2500
|25.01
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.95
|2500
|25.00
|NCD
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.95
|2500
|24.98
|NCD
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.93
|2500
|24.95
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.93
|2500
|24.95
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.93
|250
|24.94
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.93
|2500
|24.93
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.93
|250
|24.92
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.93
|250
|24.90
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.93
|2500
|24.89
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.93
|2500
|24.86
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.76
|2000
|19.96
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL1
|-/-
|0.71
|20
|18.83
|NCD
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.19
|50
|4.99
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.19
|50
|4.98
|NCD
|National Highway
|-/-
|0.01
|3
|0.31
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|8.58
|22000000
|226.69
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|4.97
|13034600
|131.19
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|4.49
|11603200
|118.73
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|3.37
|8845000
|89.12
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|2.51
|6500000
|66.41
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2031
|-/-
|1.48
|3842700
|39.02
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2054
|-/-
|0.95
|2500000
|25.18
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|0.77
|2000000
|20.33
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2031
|-/-
|0.54
|1389600
|14.23
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2036
|-/-
|0.41
|1059740
|10.86
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.38
|1000000
|10.13
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2036
|-/-
|0.20
|500000
|5.17
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2034
|-/-
|0.19
|500000
|5.08
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2034
|-/-
|0.19
|500000
|5.08
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.18
|480500
|4.83
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.14
|374720
|3.81
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|0.10
|255880
|2.63
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|0.10
|250000
|2.56
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2034
|-/-
|0.08
|200000
|2.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|0.07
|205500
|1.97
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2035
|-/-
|0.05
|120000
|1.23
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|0.02
|60900
|0.58
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2034
|-/-
|0.02
|50000
|0.51
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|0.01
|38500
|0.36
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|0.01
|25500
|0.26
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|0.01
|19000
|0.18
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2028
|-/-
|0.00
|400
|0.00
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.82
|1000
|48.09
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.78
|1000
|47.06
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.78
|1000
|47.05
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.77
|1000
|46.79
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Tata Nifty SDL Plus AAA PSU Bond Dec 2027 60:40 In
|CAPITAL MARKETS
|0.23
|4962039
|6.00
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.79
|0
|73.64
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|2.02
|0
|53.37
