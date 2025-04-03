iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Tata Short Term Bond Fund IDCW Periodic

Tata Short Term Bond Fund IDCW Periodic

Summary Info

Fund Name

Tata Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Tata Short Term Bond Fund IDCW Periodic

AMC

Tata Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Short Term Income Funds

Launch Date

24-Feb-2015

Fund Manager

Murthy Nagarajan

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

2746.57

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Tata Short Term Bond Fund IDCW Periodic - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  24.9773

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

0.50% - If redeemed/switched out within 90 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched out after 90 days from the date of allotment.

Tata Short Term Bond Fund IDCW Periodic- NAV Chart

Tata Short Term Bond Fund IDCW Periodic- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.53
1.51
2.57
4.07
8.12
6.25
5.9
6.09
Category Avg
0.58
1.5
2.53
4.1
8.35
6.61
6.53
7.04
Category Best
2.2
2.8
3.47
5.91
10.86
9.56
8.64
12.47
Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.03
-
-
2.98
4.42
-0.02

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

Tata Short Term Bond Fund IDCW Periodic- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Tata Short Term Bond Fund IDCW Periodic- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Other Corporate Debts2,00,000
Roadstar Infra2,00,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
NCDN A B A R D-/-2.84750074.98
NCDN A B A R D-/-2.83750074.85
NCDS I D B I-/-2.8375074.72
NCDJamnagar Utiliti-/-2.7875073.42
PTCSansar Trust-/-2.4875000000065.59
NCDE X I M Bank-/-1.90500050.21
NCDNatl. Hous. Bank-/-1.90500050.19
NCDNomura Capital-/-1.90500050.13
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-1.90500050.09
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-1.89500049.95
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-1.89500049.94
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-1.8950049.88
NCDN A B A R D-/-1.89500049.85
NCDI R F C-/-1.88500049.77
NCDInterise-/-1.82500048.02
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL1-/-1.776246.83
NCDSundaram Finance-/-1.7045044.84
NCDS I D B I-/-1.51400039.81
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL2-/-1.173331.03
NCDKOTAK MAHI. INV.-/-0.95250024.98
NCDBajaj Housing-/-0.95250025.19
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.95250025.09
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.9525025.07
NCDBajaj Finance-/-0.95250025.04
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.9525025.04
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.95250025.03
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.95250025.01
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.95250025.00
NCDTata Capital-/-0.95250024.98
NCDTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.93250024.95
NCDS I D B I-/-0.93250024.95
NCDS I D B I-/-0.9325024.94
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.93250024.93
NCDS I D B I-/-0.9325024.92
NCDS I D B I-/-0.9325024.90
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.93250024.89
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.93250024.86
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.76200019.96
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL1-/-0.712018.83
NCDHDB FINANC SER-/-0.19504.99
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.19504.98
NCDNational Highway-/-0.0130.31
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-8.5822000000226.69
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-4.9713034600131.19
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-4.4911603200118.73
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2039-/-3.37884500089.12
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-2.51650000066.41
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2031-/-1.48384270039.02
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2054-/-0.95250000025.18
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2029-/-0.77200000020.33
Govt. SecuritiesGujarat 2031-/-0.54138960014.23
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2036-/-0.41105974010.86
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-0.38100000010.13
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2036-/-0.205000005.17
Govt. SecuritiesTAMIL NADU 2034-/-0.195000005.08
Govt. SecuritiesTAMIL NADU 2034-/-0.195000005.08
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2026-/-0.184805004.83
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2027-/-0.143747203.81
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-0.102558802.63
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-0.102500002.56
Govt. SecuritiesTamil Nadu 2034-/-0.082000002.03
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-0.072055001.97
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2035-/-0.051200001.23
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-0.02609000.58
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2034-/-0.02500000.51
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-0.01385000.36
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2029-/-0.01255000.26
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2032-/-0.01190000.18
Govt. SecuritiesTAMIL NADU 2028-/-0.004000.00
Money Market Investments
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-1.82100048.09
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-1.78100047.06
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-1.78100047.05
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-1.77100046.79
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsTata Nifty SDL Plus AAA PSU Bond Dec 2027 60:40 InCAPITAL MARKETS0.2349620396.00
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-2.79073.64
Reverse RepoReverse Repo-/-2.02053.37

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Tata Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
15-Mar-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,88,187.61
Trustee/s:
Mr. Kersi Bhagat-Associat, Tata Trustee Company Priv
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Prathit D.Bhobe
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Gangan Rai
Compliance Officer/s:
Upesh Shah, Mr. Padmanabhan Ramanatha
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms. Kashmira Kalwachwala
Fund Manager/s:
Murthy Nagarajan
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
1903, B-Wing, Parinee Crescenzo, G-Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East Mumbai - 400051
Contact Nos:
022 62827777
Fax:
022 2261 3782.
Email:
service@tataamc.com
Website:
www.tatamutualfund.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.