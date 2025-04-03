Tata Silver ETF Fund of Fund Regular IDCW RI
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Tata Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Tata Silver ETF Fund of Fund Regular IDCW RI
AMC
: Tata Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Silver
Launch Date
: 02-Jan-2024
Fund Manager
: Tapan Patel
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 85.51
Invest wise with Expert advice
Tata Silver ETF Fund of Fund Regular IDCW RI - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 13.1166
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: On or before expiry of 365 days from the date allotment: If the withdrawal amount or switched out amount is not more than 12% of the original cost of investment: Nil On or before expiry of 365 days from the date of allotment: If the withdrawal amount or switched out amount is more than 12% of the original cost of investment: 1% Redemption after expiry of 365 days from the date of allotment: Nil
Tata Silver ETF Fund of Fund Regular IDCW RI- NAV Chart
Tata Silver ETF Fund of Fund Regular IDCW RI- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-2.66
2.32
8.89
5.4
21.08
-
-
25.23
|Category Avg
-2.44
2.43
8.99
5.76
22.32
11.63
-
16.4
|Category Best
-1.86
2.91
9.47
6.45
24.05
12.07
-
25.84
|Category Worst
-2.73
1.99
8.47
5.12
21.08
11.16
-
3.52
Tata Silver ETF Fund of Fund Regular IDCW RI- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Tata Silver ETF Fund of Fund Regular IDCW RI- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Tata Silver ETF
|CAPITAL MARKETS
|99.36
|92761077
|84.96
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|0.85
|0
|0.72
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.21
|0
|-0.18
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement