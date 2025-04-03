iifl-logo
Tata Treasury Advantage Fund Direct Periodic

Tata Treasury Advantage Fund Direct Periodic

Summary Info

Fund Name

Tata Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Tata Treasury Advantage Fund Direct Periodic

AMC

Tata Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Ultra Short Term Funds

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Akhil Mittal

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

2366.45

Tata Treasury Advantage Fund Direct Periodic - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  2518.1569

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

Nil

Tata Treasury Advantage Fund Direct Periodic- NAV Chart

Tata Treasury Advantage Fund Direct Periodic- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.44
1.06
2.24
4.07
8.04
6.89
6.29
7.04
Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67

Tata Treasury Advantage Fund Direct Periodic- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Tata Treasury Advantage Fund Direct Periodic- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
NCDN A B A R D-/-4.2010000100.35
NCDS I D B I-/-3.12750074.64
NCDREC Ltd-/-3.0675073.26
NCDN A B A R D-/-2.09500050.10
NCDREC Ltd-/-2.09500050.01
NCDHDB FINANC SER-/-2.09500049.92
NCDN A B A R D-/-2.08500049.79
NCDJohn Dere FIN(I)-/-2.0850049.73
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-2.0850049.63
NCDSMFG India-/-1.89450045.26
NCDREC Ltd-/-1.46350034.95
ZCBTata Capital-/-1.3333031.75
NCDSMFG India-/-1.2530029.98
NCDICICI Home Fin-/-1.05250025.11
NCDNTPC-/-1.0525025.07
NCDHDB FINANC SER-/-1.0425024.99
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-1.0425024.97
NCDTata Cap.Hsg.-/-1.0425024.97
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-1.04250024.96
NCDBajaj Finance-/-1.04250024.94
NCDE X I M Bank-/-1.0425024.94
NCDN A B A R D-/-1.04250024.91
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL1-/-0.982523.54
NCDNTPC-/-0.8420020.09
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL1-/-0.792518.88
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL2-/-0.712017.01
NCDSMFG India-/-0.63150015.03
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.4210009.99
NCDBajaj Finance-/-0.215004.99
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.08202.00
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesKERALA 2027-/-4.04950000096.65
Govt. SecuritiesAndhra Pradesh 2028-/-1.74420000041.55
Govt. SecuritiesAndhra Pradesh 2030-/-1.04250000024.95
Govt. SecuritiesKarnataka 2028-/-1.02243670024.41
Govt. SecuritiesGujarat 2027-/-0.85200000020.39
Govt. SecuritiesMadhya Pradesh 2028-/-0.65150000015.66
Govt. SecuritiesKarnataka 2027-/-0.64150000015.32
Govt. SecuritiesGUJARAT SDL 2028-/-0.44100000010.50
Govt. SecuritiesGUJARAT SDL 2028-/-0.225000005.25
Govt. SecuritiesGUJARAT 2028-/-0.225000005.20
Govt. SecuritiesGUJARAT 2028-/-0.225000005.19
Govt. SecuritiesKarnataka 2026-/-0.215000005.02
Govt. SecuritiesKarnataka 2028-/-0.174000004.15
Govt. SecuritiesTAMIL NADU 2028-/-0.153500003.62
Govt. SecuritiesTAMIL NADU 2028-/-0.071500001.58
Govt. SecuritiesKARNATAKA SDL 2028-/-0.071500001.57
Money Market Investments
Commercial PaperBajaj Housing-/-4.18200099.98
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-4.18200099.92
Commercial PaperReliance Industr-/-4.17200099.81
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-4.03200096.49
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-4.03200096.27
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-2.09100049.96
Commercial PaperS I D B I-/-2.09100049.92
Commercial PaperBarclays Invest-/-2.05100049.03
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-2.03500000048.54
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-1.98100047.38
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-1.98100047.32
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-1.95100046.59
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-1.94100046.49
Commercial PaperI R F C-/-1.0450024.99
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-1.0450024.98
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-1.0350024.58
Commercial PaperStan.Chart.Secu.-/-1.0150024.11
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-4.260101.01

Key information

Fund House:
Tata Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
15-Mar-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,88,187.61
Trustee/s:
Mr. Kersi Bhagat-Associat, Tata Trustee Company Priv
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Prathit D.Bhobe
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Gangan Rai
Compliance Officer/s:
Upesh Shah, Mr. Padmanabhan Ramanatha
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms. Kashmira Kalwachwala
Fund Manager/s:
Akhil Mittal
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
1903, B-Wing, Parinee Crescenzo, G-Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East Mumbai - 400051
Contact Nos:
022 62827777
Fax:
022 2261 3782.
Email:
service@tataamc.com
Website:
www.tatamutualfund.com

