Tata Treasury Advantage Fund IDCW D
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Tata Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Tata Treasury Advantage Fund IDCW D
AMC
: Tata Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 23-Aug-2005
Fund Manager
: Akhil Mittal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2366.45
Tata Treasury Advantage Fund IDCW D - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1005.3006
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil
Tata Treasury Advantage Fund IDCW D- NAV Chart
Tata Treasury Advantage Fund IDCW D- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.45
1.02
2.12
3.89
7.65
6.53
5.97
7.25
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
Tata Treasury Advantage Fund IDCW D- Latest Dividends
Tata Treasury Advantage Fund IDCW D- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|4.20
|10000
|100.35
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|3.12
|7500
|74.64
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|3.06
|750
|73.26
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.09
|5000
|50.10
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|2.09
|5000
|50.01
|NCD
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|2.09
|5000
|49.92
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.08
|5000
|49.79
|NCD
|John Dere FIN(I)
|-/-
|2.08
|500
|49.73
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|2.08
|500
|49.63
|NCD
|SMFG India
|-/-
|1.89
|4500
|45.26
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.46
|3500
|34.95
|ZCB
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|1.33
|330
|31.75
|NCD
|SMFG India
|-/-
|1.25
|300
|29.98
|NCD
|ICICI Home Fin
|-/-
|1.05
|2500
|25.11
|NCD
|NTPC
|-/-
|1.05
|250
|25.07
|NCD
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|1.04
|250
|24.99
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.04
|250
|24.97
|NCD
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|1.04
|250
|24.97
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.04
|2500
|24.96
|NCD
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|1.04
|2500
|24.94
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.04
|250
|24.94
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.04
|2500
|24.91
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL1
|-/-
|0.98
|25
|23.54
|NCD
|NTPC
|-/-
|0.84
|200
|20.09
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL1
|-/-
|0.79
|25
|18.88
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|0.71
|20
|17.01
|NCD
|SMFG India
|-/-
|0.63
|1500
|15.03
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.42
|1000
|9.99
|NCD
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.21
|500
|4.99
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.08
|20
|2.00
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|KERALA 2027
|-/-
|4.04
|9500000
|96.65
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2028
|-/-
|1.74
|4200000
|41.55
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2030
|-/-
|1.04
|2500000
|24.95
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2028
|-/-
|1.02
|2436700
|24.41
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2027
|-/-
|0.85
|2000000
|20.39
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh 2028
|-/-
|0.65
|1500000
|15.66
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2027
|-/-
|0.64
|1500000
|15.32
|Govt. Securities
|GUJARAT SDL 2028
|-/-
|0.44
|1000000
|10.50
|Govt. Securities
|GUJARAT SDL 2028
|-/-
|0.22
|500000
|5.25
|Govt. Securities
|GUJARAT 2028
|-/-
|0.22
|500000
|5.20
|Govt. Securities
|GUJARAT 2028
|-/-
|0.22
|500000
|5.19
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2026
|-/-
|0.21
|500000
|5.02
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2028
|-/-
|0.17
|400000
|4.15
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2028
|-/-
|0.15
|350000
|3.62
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2028
|-/-
|0.07
|150000
|1.58
|Govt. Securities
|KARNATAKA SDL 2028
|-/-
|0.07
|150000
|1.57
|Money Market Investments
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|4.18
|2000
|99.98
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|4.18
|2000
|99.92
|Commercial Paper
|Reliance Industr
|-/-
|4.17
|2000
|99.81
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|4.03
|2000
|96.49
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|4.03
|2000
|96.27
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|2.09
|1000
|49.96
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.09
|1000
|49.92
|Commercial Paper
|Barclays Invest
|-/-
|2.05
|1000
|49.03
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|2.03
|5000000
|48.54
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.98
|1000
|47.38
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.98
|1000
|47.32
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.95
|1000
|46.59
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.94
|1000
|46.49
|Commercial Paper
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.04
|500
|24.99
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.04
|500
|24.98
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.03
|500
|24.58
|Commercial Paper
|Stan.Chart.Secu.
|-/-
|1.01
|500
|24.11
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|4.26
|0
|101.01
