Tata Ultra Short Term Fund Direct IDCW M
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Tata Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Tata Ultra Short Term Fund Direct IDCW M
AMC
: Tata Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 11-Jan-2019
Fund Manager
: Akhil Mittal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 5208.82
Invest wise with Expert advice
Tata Ultra Short Term Fund Direct IDCW M - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 14.6506
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Tata Ultra Short Term Fund Direct IDCW M- NAV Chart
Tata Ultra Short Term Fund Direct IDCW M- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.39
0.96
2.15
4.11
7.42
6.91
6.09
6.35
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
Tata Ultra Short Term Fund Direct IDCW M- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Tata Ultra Short Term Fund Direct IDCW M- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|4.99
|2500
|249.46
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|4.89
|2450
|244.23
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|3.68
|1850
|183.63
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|3.50
|1750
|174.62
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|2.89
|1450
|144.27
|NCD
|GIC Housing Fin
|-/-
|2.00
|10000
|100.04
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|2.00
|1000
|99.79
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.97
|1000
|98.49
|NCD
|Credila Fin
|-/-
|1.51
|7500
|75.28
|NCD
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|1.50
|750
|75.03
|NCD
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|1.50
|7500
|75.00
|NCD
|Interise
|-/-
|1.35
|7000
|67.24
|NCD
|Motilal Finvest
|-/-
|1.00
|5000
|50.03
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.00
|5000
|49.92
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.00
|500
|49.82
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.00
|500
|49.75
|NCD
|IIFL Finance
|-/-
|0.99
|5000
|49.67
|NCD
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|0.80
|400
|39.96
|NCD
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|0.70
|3500
|35.10
|NCD
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.50
|2500
|25.05
|NCD
|PNB Housing
|-/-
|0.50
|2500
|25.05
|NCD
|JM Finan Serv
|-/-
|0.50
|2500
|25.04
|NCD
|Godrej Propert.
|-/-
|0.50
|2500
|24.98
|NCD
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|0.50
|2500
|24.93
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.49
|250
|24.72
|NCD
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|0.40
|200
|20.01
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.40
|200
|19.99
|NCD
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.30
|150
|15.01
|NCD
|Truhome Finance
|-/-
|0.30
|1500
|14.98
|NCD
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|0.30
|1500
|14.95
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|1.50
|7500000
|74.74
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh 2025
|-/-
|0.10
|500000
|5.00
|Govt. Securities
|MAHARASTHRA 2025
|-/-
|0.02
|100000
|1.00
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|4.93
|25000000
|246.17
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|4.33
|4500
|216.44
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|2.89
|3000
|144.59
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|2.81
|3000
|140.40
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|2.58
|13000000
|129.11
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.00
|10000000
|99.68
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.98
|2000
|98.72
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.97
|2000
|98.31
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.90
|2000
|94.75
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.89
|2000
|94.64
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.89
|2000
|94.52
|Commercial Paper
|Mirae Asset Fin
|-/-
|1.50
|1500
|74.91
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.49
|7500000
|74.37
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|1.48
|7500000
|73.85
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.46
|1500
|73.13
|Commercial Paper
|Mirae Asset Fin
|-/-
|1.44
|1500
|72.00
|Commercial Paper
|Reliance Industr
|-/-
|1.00
|1000
|49.90
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.00
|1000
|49.82
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.99
|1000
|49.28
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|0.99
|1000
|49.28
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.96
|1000
|48.13
|Commercial Paper
|Nuvama Wealth &
|-/-
|0.96
|1000
|47.77
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|0.95
|1000
|47.26
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.93
|1000
|47.05
|Certificate of Deposits
|Karur Vysya Bank
|-/-
|0.93
|1000
|46.98
|Certificate of Deposits
|Equitas Sma. Fin
|-/-
|0.93
|1000
|46.61
|Commercial Paper
|Piramal Capital
|-/-
|0.93
|1000
|46.48
|Commercial Paper
|Piramal Capital
|-/-
|0.93
|1000
|46.42
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Fincorp
|-/-
|0.93
|1000
|46.32
|Commercial Paper
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|0.92
|1000
|45.90
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.79
|800
|39.49
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.49
|500
|24.61
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.49
|500
|24.48
|Commercial Paper
|Nuvama Wealth &
|-/-
|0.47
|500
|23.50
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.07
|333500
|3.30
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.23
|0
|111.80
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.76
|0
|37.99
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement