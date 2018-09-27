iifl-logo

The Wealth Company Ethical Fund Regular G

The Wealth Company Ethical Fund Regular G

Summary Info

Fund Name

The Wealth Company Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

The Wealth Company Ethical Fund Regular G

AMC

The Wealth Company Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity Theme - Shariah

Launch Date

24-Sep-2025

Fund Manager

Aparna Shanker

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

0

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

The Wealth Company Ethical Fund Regular G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  21-Sep-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  -

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

-

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

-

Entry Load %

Exit Load %

The Wealth Company Ethical Fund Regular G- NAV Chart

The Wealth Company Ethical Fund Regular G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Avg
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Best
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Worst
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

The Wealth Company Ethical Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

The Wealth Company Ethical Fund Regular G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

No Records Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
The Wealth Company Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
27-Sep-2018
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
0.00
Trustee/s:
NA
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Madhu Lunawat
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Madhu Lunawat, Atul Joshi, Hemant Bhargava
Compliance Officer/s:
Suruchi Wanare
Investor Service Officer/s:
Sachin Shah
Fund Manager/s:
Aparna Shanker
Auditors:
S.R.BATLIBOI & CO.LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Pantomath Nucleus House Saki-Vihar Road, Andheri east, mumbai-400072
Contact Nos:
022-65786200
Fax:
i
Email:
Investorcare@Wealthcompany.in
Website:
https://www.Wealthcompanyamc.in
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.