The Wealth Company Gold ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: The Wealth Company Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: The Wealth Company Gold ETF
AMC
: The Wealth Company Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gold - ETFs
Launch Date
: 16-Dec-2025
Fund Manager
: Niranjan Das
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
The Wealth Company Gold ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 29-Jan-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 171.3862
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
The Wealth Company Gold ETF- NAV Chart
The Wealth Company Gold ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
14.64
-
-
-
-
-
-
27.2
|Category Avg
6.84
19.1
38.44
65.57
101.5
40.43
26.34
36.94
|Category Best
8.44
20.45
39.17
66.72
103.63
41.02
26.53
88.13
|Category Worst
3.91
15.4
31.11
60.79
95.72
39.97
26.06
12.04
The Wealth Company Gold ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
The Wealth Company Gold ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
