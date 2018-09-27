The Wealth Company Gold ETF FOF Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: The Wealth Company Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: The Wealth Company Gold ETF FOF Regular G
AMC
: The Wealth Company Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Gold
Launch Date
: 09-Jan-2026
Fund Manager
: Niranjan Das
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
The Wealth Company Gold ETF FOF Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 06-Feb-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.7692
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
The Wealth Company Gold ETF FOF Regular G- NAV Chart
The Wealth Company Gold ETF FOF Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-0.08
|Category Avg
-7.55
9.82
27.81
52.03
78.17
37.33
24.69
32.48
|Category Best
-2.91
10.88
49.65
86.54
118.64
44.92
25.33
73.82
|Category Worst
-22.15
4.48
23.32
46.47
72.51
35.36
23.97
-0.31
The Wealth Company Gold ETF FOF Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
The Wealth Company Gold ETF FOF Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
