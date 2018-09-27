iifl-logo

The Wealth Company Multi Asset Allocation Fund Dir G

The Wealth Company Multi Asset Allocation Fund Dir G

Summary Info

Fund Name

The Wealth Company Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

The Wealth Company Multi Asset Allocation Fund Dir G

AMC

The Wealth Company Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Equity Oriented

Launch Date

19-Nov-2025

Fund Manager

Aparna Shanker

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

101.76

The Wealth Company Multi Asset Allocation Fund Dir G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  29-Jan-2026

NAV [Rs.]

:  10.9505

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1% - If redeemed/switched out within 30 days from the date of allotment. Nil - if redeemed/switched out after 30 days from the date of allotment.

The Wealth Company Multi Asset Allocation Fund Dir G- NAV Chart

The Wealth Company Multi Asset Allocation Fund Dir G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
5.79
8.17
-
-
-
-
-
9.5
Category Avg
0.75
-1.22
-0.67
2.88
11.3
14.28
13.32
12.64
Category Best
3.42
6.58
15.01
26.11
36.63
24.94
29.53
33.41
Category Worst
-1.59
-6.97
-11.57
-8.55
-2.82
4.99
3.7
1.53

The Wealth Company Multi Asset Allocation Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

The Wealth Company Multi Asset Allocation Fund Dir G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Navin Fluo.Intl.3,200
Reliance Industr11,000
Hindustan Copper30,000
Bharti Airtel7,000
HDFC Bank13,500
Vedanta22,000
Infosys8,000
Dixon Technolog.1,050
Kirloskar Oil10,238
Larsen & Toubro3,050
Embassy Off.REIT28,056
ICICI Bank8,500
Bajaj Auto1,200
BSE4,200
Brookfield India33,105
Tata Motors25,000
Bharat Electron25,000
AU Small Finance10,000
Shriram Pistons3,053
Interglobe Aviat1,950
SBI10,000
JM Financial65,000
M & M2,600
Tech Mahindra6,000
Axis Bank7,500
Persistent Syste1,450
Fedbank Financi.59,026
Hindalco Inds.10,000
Ajanta Pharma3,200
Kaynes Tech2,200
Apollo Hospitals1,250
HCL Technologies5,300
Solar Industries700
SBI Life Insuran4,000
LTIMindtree1,100
Affle 3i2,000
Hindustan Zinc4,000
Polycab India200
Birlasoft Ltd3,000
eClerx Services200
Marico1,200
Max Healthcare700
Blue Star400

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityNavin Fluo.Intl.Chemicals & Petrochemicals1.8632001.89
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products1.69110001.72
EquityHindustan CopperNon - Ferrous Metals1.52300001.55
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services1.4470001.47
EquityHDFC BankBanks1.31135001.33
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals1.30220001.32
EquityInfosysIT - Software1.2680001.29
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables1.2410501.27
EquityKirloskar OilIndustrial Products1.22102381.24
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction1.2230501.24
EquityEmbassy Off.REITRealty1.20280561.22
EquityICICI BankBanks1.1285001.14
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles1.1012001.12
EquityBSECapital Markets1.0842001.10
EquityBrookfield IndiaRealty1.07331051.09
EquityTata MotorsAgricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles1.02250001.03
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense0.98250000.99
EquityAU Small FinanceBanks0.97100000.99
EquityShriram PistonsAuto Components0.9730530.98
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services0.9619500.98
EquitySBIBanks0.96100000.98
EquityJM FinancialFinance0.95650000.97
EquityM & MAutomobiles0.9426000.96
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software0.9360000.95
EquityAxis BankBanks0.9375000.95
EquityPersistent SysteIT - Software0.8914500.90
EquityFedbank Financi.Finance0.87590260.89
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals0.87100000.88
EquityAjanta PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.8732000.88
EquityKaynes TechIndustrial Manufacturing0.8622000.88
EquityApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services0.8612500.88
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software0.8453000.86
EquitySolar IndustriesChemicals & Petrochemicals0.847000.85
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance0.7940000.81
EquityLTIMindtreeIT - Software0.6511000.66
EquityAffle 3iIT - Services0.3520000.35
EquityHindustan ZincNon - Ferrous Metals0.2440000.24
EquityPolycab IndiaIndustrial Products0.142000.15
EquityBirlasoft LtdIT - Software0.1230000.13
EquityeClerx ServicesCommercial Services & Supplies0.092000.09
EquityMaricoAgricultural Food & other Products0.0812000.09
EquityMax HealthcareHealthcare Services0.077000.07
EquityBlue StarConsumer Durables0.064000.06

Key information

Fund House:
The Wealth Company Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
27-Sep-2018
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,421.25
Trustee/s:
NA
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Madhu Lunawat
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Madhu Lunawat, Atul Joshi, Hemant Bhargava
Compliance Officer/s:
Suruchi Wanare
Investor Service Officer/s:
Sachin Shah
Fund Manager/s:
Aparna Shanker
Auditors:
S.R.BATLIBOI & CO.LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Pantomath Nucleus House Saki-Vihar Road, Andheri east, mumbai-400072
Contact Nos:
022-65786200
Fax:
i
Email:
Investorcare@Wealthcompany.in
Website:
https://www.Wealthcompanyamc.in
