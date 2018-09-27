The Wealth Company Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: The Wealth Company Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: The Wealth Company Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg IDCW
AMC
: The Wealth Company Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 19-Nov-2025
Fund Manager
: Aparna Shanker
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 101.76
The Wealth Company Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 29-Jan-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.9171
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% - If redeemed/switched out within 30 days from the date of allotment. Nil - if redeemed/switched out after 30 days from the date of allotment.
The Wealth Company Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg IDCW- NAV Chart
The Wealth Company Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
5.75
7.94
-
-
-
-
-
9.17
|Category Avg
0.75
-1.22
-0.67
2.88
11.3
14.28
13.32
12.64
|Category Best
3.42
6.58
15.01
26.11
36.63
24.94
29.53
33.41
|Category Worst
-1.59
-6.97
-11.57
-8.55
-2.82
4.99
3.7
1.53
The Wealth Company Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
The Wealth Company Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Navin Fluo.Intl.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.86
|3200
|1.89
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|1.69
|11000
|1.72
|Equity
|Hindustan Copper
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|1.52
|30000
|1.55
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|1.44
|7000
|1.47
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|1.31
|13500
|1.33
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|1.30
|22000
|1.32
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|1.26
|8000
|1.29
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|1.24
|1050
|1.27
|Equity
|Kirloskar Oil
|Industrial Products
|1.22
|10238
|1.24
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|1.22
|3050
|1.24
|Equity
|Embassy Off.REIT
|Realty
|1.20
|28056
|1.22
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|1.12
|8500
|1.14
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|1.10
|1200
|1.12
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|1.08
|4200
|1.10
|Equity
|Brookfield India
|Realty
|1.07
|33105
|1.09
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|1.02
|25000
|1.03
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.98
|25000
|0.99
|Equity
|AU Small Finance
|Banks
|0.97
|10000
|0.99
|Equity
|Shriram Pistons
|Auto Components
|0.97
|3053
|0.98
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|0.96
|1950
|0.98
|Equity
|SBI
|Banks
|0.96
|10000
|0.98
|Equity
|JM Financial
|Finance
|0.95
|65000
|0.97
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|0.94
|2600
|0.96
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|0.93
|6000
|0.95
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|0.93
|7500
|0.95
|Equity
|Persistent Syste
|IT - Software
|0.89
|1450
|0.90
|Equity
|Fedbank Financi.
|Finance
|0.87
|59026
|0.89
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.87
|10000
|0.88
|Equity
|Ajanta Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.87
|3200
|0.88
|Equity
|Kaynes Tech
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.86
|2200
|0.88
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|0.86
|1250
|0.88
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|0.84
|5300
|0.86
|Equity
|Solar Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.84
|700
|0.85
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|0.79
|4000
|0.81
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|0.65
|1100
|0.66
|Equity
|Affle 3i
|IT - Services
|0.35
|2000
|0.35
|Equity
|Hindustan Zinc
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.24
|4000
|0.24
|Equity
|Polycab India
|Industrial Products
|0.14
|200
|0.15
|Equity
|Birlasoft Ltd
|IT - Software
|0.12
|3000
|0.13
|Equity
|eClerx Services
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.09
|200
|0.09
|Equity
|Marico
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|0.08
|1200
|0.09
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|0.07
|700
|0.07
|Equity
|Blue Star
|Consumer Durables
|0.06
|400
|0.06
