TRUSTMF Banking PSU Fund Reg IDCW A
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Trust Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: TRUSTMF Banking PSU Fund Reg IDCW A
AMC
: Trust Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Short Term Income Funds
Launch Date
: 15-Jan-2021
Fund Manager
: Neeraj Jain
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 219.21
TRUSTMF Banking PSU Fund Reg IDCW A - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1090.6915
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
TRUSTMF Banking PSU Fund Reg IDCW A- NAV Chart
TRUSTMF Banking PSU Fund Reg IDCW A- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.55
1.42
2.44
3.91
8.17
5.84
-
5.41
|Category Avg
0.58
1.5
2.53
4.1
8.35
6.61
6.53
7.04
|Category Best
2.2
2.8
3.47
5.91
10.86
9.56
8.64
12.47
|Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.03
-
-
2.98
4.42
-0.02
TRUSTMF Banking PSU Fund Reg IDCW A- Latest Dividends
TRUSTMF Banking PSU Fund Reg IDCW A- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|9.72
|2000000
|20.10
|NCD
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|9.22
|1900000
|19.07
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|9.19
|1900000
|19.00
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|8.74
|1800000
|18.08
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|8.71
|1800000
|18.02
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|8.26
|1700000
|17.09
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|7.30
|1500000
|15.11
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|4.84
|1000000
|10.01
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.45
|300000
|3.00
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2029
|-/-
|10.80
|2200000
|22.33
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|6.90
|1500000
|14.26
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|6.89
|1500000
|14.26
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.95
|200000
|1.96
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.19
|40000
|0.39
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.39
|0
|7.01
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.89
|0
|5.98
