TRUSTMF Corporate Bond Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Trust Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: TRUSTMF Corporate Bond Fund Regular G
AMC
: Trust Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Short Term Income Funds
Launch Date
: 09-Jan-2023
Fund Manager
: Neeraj Jain
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 59.26
Invest wise with Expert advice
TRUSTMF Corporate Bond Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1168.3819
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
TRUSTMF Corporate Bond Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
TRUSTMF Corporate Bond Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.62
1.29
2.1
3.56
7.89
-
-
7.32
|Category Avg
0.58
1.5
2.53
4.1
8.35
6.61
6.53
7.04
|Category Best
2.2
2.8
3.47
5.91
10.86
9.56
8.64
12.47
|Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.03
-
-
2.98
4.42
-0.02
TRUSTMF Corporate Bond Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
TRUSTMF Corporate Bond Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|13.75
|1500000
|8.17
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|11.84
|700000
|7.03
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|11.79
|700000
|7.00
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|10.10
|600000
|6.00
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|8.46
|500000
|5.02
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|8.43
|500000
|5.00
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|5.07
|300000
|3.01
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|3.37
|200000
|2.00
|NCD
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|1.68
|100000
|1.00
|NCD
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|1.16
|70000
|0.69
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|17.22
|1000000
|10.23
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.41
|25000
|0.24
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.47
|0
|2.06
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.59
|0
|1.54
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement