TRUSTMF Flexi Cap Fund Regular IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Trust Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: TRUSTMF Flexi Cap Fund Regular IDCW
AMC
: Trust Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 05-Apr-2024
Fund Manager
: Mihir Vora
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 863.23
TRUSTMF Flexi Cap Fund Regular IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.58
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% - If redeemed/switched out within 180 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched out after 180 days from the date of allotment.
TRUSTMF Flexi Cap Fund Regular IDCW- NAV Chart
TRUSTMF Flexi Cap Fund Regular IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.21
5.06
-13.13
-9.41
-
-
-
5.8
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
TRUSTMF Flexi Cap Fund Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
TRUSTMF Flexi Cap Fund Regular IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|8.07
|402381
|69.70
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|6.27
|449860
|54.16
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|4.29
|43502
|37.10
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|3.79
|208591
|32.75
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|3.60
|184638
|31.16
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|3.31
|238707
|28.64
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|2.20
|54539
|18.99
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|1.95
|79207
|16.89
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|1.90
|267001
|16.48
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|1.86
|72247
|16.07
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|1.71
|57413
|14.84
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.70
|77191
|14.70
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|1.68
|10410
|14.50
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|1.62
|28880
|14.01
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|1.62
|137841
|13.99
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|1.61
|99542
|13.94
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|1.60
|43745
|13.84
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|1.60
|349933
|13.82
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.59
|25089
|13.74
|Equity
|Ami Organics
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.52
|60858
|13.19
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.51
|189698
|13.06
|Equity
|Vishal Mega Mart
|Retailing
|1.50
|1296410
|12.99
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|1.46
|23824
|12.63
|Equity
|SRF
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.46
|45109
|12.60
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|1.44
|173651
|12.43
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|1.39
|63493
|12.08
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|1.37
|38538
|11.85
|Equity
|J K Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.33
|26209
|11.50
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|1.31
|22810
|11.38
|Equity
|Fortis Health.
|Healthcare Services
|1.29
|182893
|11.20
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|1.27
|14909
|10.97
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|1.25
|23353
|10.82
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|1.23
|71533
|10.64
|Equity
|Inventurus Knowl
|IT - Services
|1.22
|59084
|10.60
|Equity
|Afcons Infrastr.
|Construction
|1.16
|244379
|10.09
|Equity
|Pearl Global Ind
|Textiles & Apparels
|1.10
|71105
|9.54
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.10
|387293
|9.53
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.10
|429209
|9.53
|Equity
|Garuda Cons
|Construction
|1.06
|869685
|9.16
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.04
|56844
|9.05
|Equity
|Wockhardt
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.02
|76266
|8.81
|Equity
|Vijaya Diagnost.
|Healthcare Services
|0.98
|92748
|8.49
|Equity
|Sanstar
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|0.96
|882230
|8.29
|Equity
|Radico Khaitan
|Beverages
|0.92
|38419
|7.96
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|0.89
|16155
|7.71
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|0.86
|50774
|7.43
|Equity
|360 ONE
|Capital Markets
|0.79
|68495
|6.83
|Equity
|The Anup Enginee
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.76
|23541
|6.58
|Equity
|Prudent Corp.
|Capital Markets
|0.74
|39057
|6.46
|Equity
|Blue Jet Health
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.70
|80231
|6.04
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.66
|18492
|5.71
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|0.65
|11402
|5.62
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|0.64
|9228
|5.58
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|0.61
|33461
|5.27
|Equity
|Bharat Dynamics
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.60
|53508
|5.21
|Equity
|Ventive Hospital
|Leisure Services
|0.44
|68942
|3.84
|Equity
|Carraro India
|Auto Components
|0.17
|47355
|1.52
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Index Future
|NSE BANK NIFTY
|-/-
|0.33
|600
|2.91
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|4.90
|0
|42.34
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.03
|0
|26.18
