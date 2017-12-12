iifl-logo
TRUSTMF Flexi Cap Fund Regular IDCW

TRUSTMF Flexi Cap Fund Regular IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

Trust Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

TRUSTMF Flexi Cap Fund Regular IDCW

AMC

Trust Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

05-Apr-2024

Fund Manager

Mihir Vora

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

863.23

TRUSTMF Flexi Cap Fund Regular IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  10.58

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1% - If redeemed/switched out within 180 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched out after 180 days from the date of allotment.

TRUSTMF Flexi Cap Fund Regular IDCW- NAV Chart

TRUSTMF Flexi Cap Fund Regular IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-1.21
5.06
-13.13
-9.41
-
-
-
5.8
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

TRUSTMF Flexi Cap Fund Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

TRUSTMF Flexi Cap Fund Regular IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Axis Bank1,37,841
Divi's Lab.25,089
Kotak Mah. Bank63,493
Titan Company38,538
Zomato Ltd4,29,209
Eicher Motors16,155
Blue Jet Health80,231
A B B11,402

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Zen Technologies63,879
REC Ltd2,15,479
Piramal Pharma3,42,604
Hitachi Energy5,734
KEI Industries15,868
Sansera Enginee.48,263
OneSource Speci.27,209

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks8.0740238169.70
EquityICICI BankBanks6.2744986054.16
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance4.294350237.10
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services3.7920859132.75
EquityInfosysIT - Software3.6018463831.16
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products3.3123870728.64
EquityTCSIT - Software2.205453918.99
EquityMuthoot FinanceFinance1.957920716.89
EquityShriram FinanceFinance1.9026700116.48
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles1.867224716.07
EquityM & MAutomobiles1.715741314.84
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.707719114.70
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables1.681041014.50
EquityTrentRetailing1.622888014.01
EquityAxis BankBanks1.6213784113.99
EquityCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance1.619954213.94
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction1.604374513.84
EquityITCDiversified FMCG1.6034993313.82
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.592508913.74
EquityAmi OrganicsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.526085813.19
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks1.5118969813.06
EquityVishal Mega MartRetailing1.50129641012.99
EquityPersistent SysIT - Software1.462382412.63
EquitySRFChemicals & Petrochemicals1.464510912.60
EquityIndian Hotels CoLeisure Services1.4417365112.43
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks1.396349312.08
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables1.373853811.85
EquityJ K CementsCement & Cement Products1.332620911.50
EquityMulti Comm. Exc.Capital Markets1.312281011.38
EquityFortis Health.Healthcare Services1.2918289311.20
EquityCoforgeIT - Software1.271490910.97
EquityBSECapital Markets1.252335310.82
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software1.237153310.64
EquityInventurus KnowlIT - Services1.225908410.60
EquityAfcons Infrastr.Construction1.1624437910.09
EquityPearl Global IndTextiles & Apparels1.10711059.54
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense1.103872939.53
EquityZomato LtdRetailing1.104292099.53
EquityGaruda ConsConstruction1.068696859.16
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.04568449.05
EquityWockhardtPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.02762668.81
EquityVijaya Diagnost.Healthcare Services0.98927488.49
EquitySanstarAgricultural Food & other Products0.968822308.29
EquityRadico KhaitanBeverages0.92384197.96
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles0.89161557.71
EquityPB Fintech.Financial Technology (Fintech)0.86507747.43
Equity360 ONECapital Markets0.79684956.83
EquityThe Anup EngineeIndustrial Manufacturing0.76235416.58
EquityPrudent Corp.Capital Markets0.74390576.46
EquityBlue Jet HealthPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.70802316.04
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense0.66184925.71
EquityA B BElectrical Equipment0.65114025.62
EquityApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services0.6492285.58
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software0.61334615.27
EquityBharat DynamicsAerospace & Defense0.60535085.21
EquityVentive HospitalLeisure Services0.44689423.84
EquityCarraro IndiaAuto Components0.17473551.52
Derivative Investments
Derivatives - Index FutureNSE BANK NIFTY-/-0.336002.91
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-4.90042.34
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-3.03026.18

Key information

Fund House:
Trust Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
12-Dec-2017
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
2,143.59
Trustee/s:
NA
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Sandeep Bagla
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Hemant Nerurkar, Mr.Rajeev Kumar Agarwal, Mr.Utpal Sheth, Ms.Nipa Sheth
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms.Puja Trivedi
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr.Nilesh Bhurke, Ashutosh Mishra
Fund Manager/s:
Mihir Vora
Auditors:
Haribhakti & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
101,1st Floor,Naman Corporation Link, G-Block Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400051
Contact Nos:
022-40845000
Fax:
NA
Email:
investor.service@trustmf.com
Website:
www.trustmf.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

