TRUSTMF FMP Series II 1196 Days Reg IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Trust Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: TRUSTMF FMP Series II 1196 Days Reg IDCW
AMC
: Trust Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 16-Mar-2023
Fund Manager
: Neeraj Jain
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 59.33
TRUSTMF FMP Series II 1196 Days Reg IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1184.2328
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
TRUSTMF FMP Series II 1196 Days Reg IDCW- NAV Chart
TRUSTMF FMP Series II 1196 Days Reg IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.37
1.13
2.35
4.46
9
-
-
8.75
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
TRUSTMF FMP Series II 1196 Days Reg IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
TRUSTMF FMP Series II 1196 Days Reg IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|AP State Beverag
|-/-
|8.43
|500000
|5.01
|NCD
|ONGC Petro Add.
|-/-
|8.41
|500000
|5.00
|NCD
|THE GREA EAS
|-/-
|8.41
|500000
|5.00
|NCD
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|8.40
|500000
|4.99
|NCD
|A B Real Estate
|-/-
|8.39
|500000
|4.99
|NCD
|Avanse Fin. Ser.
|-/-
|8.34
|500000
|4.96
|NCD
|Piramal Capital
|-/-
|8.30
|500000
|4.94
|NCD
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|7.13
|430000
|4.24
|NCD
|RenServ Global
|-/-
|6.75
|400000
|4.02
|NCD
|U.P. Power Corpo
|-/-
|6.75
|400000
|4.01
|NCD
|Profectus Capita
|-/-
|6.74
|400000
|4.01
|NCD
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|3.36
|200000
|2.00
|NCD
|Mindspace Busine
|-/-
|2.18
|130000
|1.30
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.03
|2000
|0.01
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|4.42
|0
|2.63
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.90
|0
|2.32
