TRUSTMF Liquid Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Trust Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: TRUSTMF Liquid Fund Regular G
AMC
: Trust Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 08-Apr-2021
Fund Manager
: Neeraj Jain
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 313.12
TRUSTMF Liquid Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1250.1926
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.0070% - If redemption/switch out within 1 days from the date of allotment. 0.0065% - If redemption/switch out within 2 days from the date of allotment. 0.0060% - If redemption/switch out within 3 days from the date of allotment. 0.0055% - If redemption/switch out within 4 days from the date of alotment. 0.0050% - If redemptin/switch out within 5 days from the date of allotment. 0.0045% - If redemption/switch out within 6 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redemption/switch out after 7 days from the date of allotment.
TRUSTMF Liquid Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
TRUSTMF Liquid Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.27
0.7
1.81
3.55
7.18
6.63
-
5.81
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
TRUSTMF Liquid Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
TRUSTMF Liquid Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|6.68
|2500000
|24.97
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|6.64
|2500000
|24.82
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|6.63
|2500000
|24.78
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|6.61
|2500000
|24.71
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|6.60
|2500000
|24.66
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|6.58
|2500000
|24.59
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|6.58
|2500000
|24.57
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|6.57
|2500000
|24.56
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|6.57
|2500000
|24.55
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|6.08
|2300000
|22.70
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|5.35
|2000000
|19.99
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|5.34
|2000000
|19.95
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|3.97
|1500000
|14.84
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.26
|100000
|0.99
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|19.23
|0
|71.84
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.03
|0
|0.14
