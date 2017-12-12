TRUSTMF Money Market Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Trust Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: TRUSTMF Money Market Fund G
AMC
: Trust Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 05-Aug-2022
Fund Manager
: Neeraj Jain
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 88.71
TRUSTMF Money Market Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1199.9433
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
TRUSTMF Money Market Fund G- NAV Chart
TRUSTMF Money Market Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.37
0.94
2.03
3.83
7.56
-
-
7.17
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
TRUSTMF Money Market Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
TRUSTMF Money Market Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Money Market Investments
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|9.71
|1000000
|9.76
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|9.60
|1000000
|9.65
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|9.46
|1000000
|9.51
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|9.46
|1000000
|9.50
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|9.44
|1000000
|9.49
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|9.42
|1000000
|9.47
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|9.31
|1000000
|9.35
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|7.82
|800000
|7.86
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|7.58
|800000
|7.62
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|4.86
|500000
|4.88
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|3.31
|339700
|3.33
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.96
|200000
|1.97
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.24
|25000
|0.24
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|7.08
|0
|7.12
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.19
|0
|0.19
