TRUSTMF Money Market Fund IDCW M

TRUSTMF Money Market Fund IDCW M

Summary Info

Fund Name

Trust Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

TRUSTMF Money Market Fund IDCW M

AMC

Trust Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Liquid Funds

Launch Date

05-Aug-2022

Fund Manager

Neeraj Jain

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

88.71

TRUSTMF Money Market Fund IDCW M - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  1108.9273

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil

TRUSTMF Money Market Fund IDCW M- NAV Chart

TRUSTMF Money Market Fund IDCW M- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.37
0.94
2.03
3.82
7.54
-
-
7.03
Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-

TRUSTMF Money Market Fund IDCW M- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
25-Mar-20250.30

TRUSTMF Money Market Fund IDCW M- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Money Market Investments
Commercial PaperBajaj Finance-/-9.7110000009.76
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-9.6010000009.65
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-9.4610000009.51
Commercial PaperE X I M Bank-/-9.4610000009.50
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-9.4410000009.49
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-9.4210000009.47
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-9.3110000009.35
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-7.828000007.86
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-7.588000007.62
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-4.865000004.88
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-3.313397003.33
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-1.962000001.97
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-0.24250000.24
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-7.0807.12
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.1900.19

Key information

Fund House:
Trust Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
12-Dec-2017
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
2,143.59
Trustee/s:
NA
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Sandeep Bagla
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Hemant Nerurkar, Mr.Rajeev Kumar Agarwal, Mr.Utpal Sheth, Ms.Nipa Sheth
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms.Puja Trivedi
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr.Nilesh Bhurke, Ashutosh Mishra
Fund Manager/s:
Neeraj Jain
Auditors:
Haribhakti & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
101,1st Floor,Naman Corporation Link, G-Block Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400051
Contact Nos:
022-40845000
Fax:
NA
Email:
investor.service@trustmf.com
Website:
www.trustmf.com

