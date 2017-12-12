TRUSTMF Short Duration Fund Direct IDCW W RI
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Trust Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: TRUSTMF Short Duration Fund Direct IDCW W RI
AMC
: Trust Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Short Term Income Funds
Launch Date
: 20-Jul-2021
Fund Manager
: Neeraj Jain
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 105.74
TRUSTMF Short Duration Fund Direct IDCW W RI - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1099.0772
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
TRUSTMF Short Duration Fund Direct IDCW W RI- NAV Chart
TRUSTMF Short Duration Fund Direct IDCW W RI- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.6
1.52
2.59
4.09
8.16
6.26
-
5.84
|Category Avg
0.58
1.5
2.53
4.1
8.35
6.61
6.53
7.04
|Category Best
2.2
2.8
3.47
5.91
10.86
9.56
8.64
12.47
|Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.03
-
-
2.98
4.42
-0.02
TRUSTMF Short Duration Fund Direct IDCW W RI- Latest Dividends
TRUSTMF Short Duration Fund Direct IDCW W RI- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|9.36
|1000000
|10.07
|NCD
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|9.32
|1000000
|10.03
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|9.31
|1000000
|10.02
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|9.31
|1000000
|10.01
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|9.30
|1000000
|10.01
|NCD
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|9.28
|1000000
|9.98
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|4.65
|500000
|5.01
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2029
|-/-
|12.26
|1300000
|13.20
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|9.50
|1000000
|10.23
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|4.78
|500000
|5.15
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.77
|200000
|1.90
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.23
|25000
|0.24
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|7.64
|0
|8.23
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.93
|0
|3.16
