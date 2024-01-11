iifl-logo
Unifi Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Direct G

Unifi Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Unifi Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Unifi Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Direct G

AMC

Unifi Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Asset Allocation

Launch Date

03-Mar-2025

Fund Manager

Saravanan V N

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

0

Unifi Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  10.0805

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

In case units are redeemed/switched out within 12 months from the date of allotment: Up to 20% of such units -Exit Load will be Nil In excess of 20% of such units - 1.5% of applicable NAV will be charged as Exit Load. In case units are redeemed/switched out after 12 months from the date of allotment, no Exit Load is applicable.

Unifi Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

Unifi Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.4
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.8
Category Avg
-0.27
3.63
-3.16
-4.99
4.9
13.99
17.72
9.92
Category Best
0.67
7.45
1.89
2.17
13.02
17.52
21.21
25.99
Category Worst
-1.19
0.92
-7.44
-10.21
-2.59
10.25
13.88
0.76

Unifi Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Unifi Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

No Records Found

Key information

Fund House:
Unifi Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
11-Jan-2024
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
0.00
Trustee/s:
NA
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
George Alexander
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
George Alexander, Philip Verghese, Ranjit Punja, K Sarath Chandra Reddy, V N Saravanan, Sunil Subramaniam
Compliance Officer/s:
Partha Roy
Investor Service Officer/s:
Suresh Kumar N k
Fund Manager/s:
Saravanan V N
Auditors:
Suri & Co. Chartered Acco

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
No.19, Kakani Towers, Third Floor, 15, Khader Nawas Khan Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai - 600006
Contact Nos:
044-42952312, 044-69085012
Fax:
NA
Email:
services@unifimf.com
Website:
www.unifimf.com

