Unifi Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Unifi Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Unifi Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Regular G
AMC
: Unifi Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Asset Allocation
Launch Date
: 03-Mar-2025
Fund Manager
: Saravanan V N
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Unifi Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.0769
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: In case units are redeemed/switched out within 12 months from the date of allotment: Up to 20% of such units -Exit Load will be Nil In excess of 20% of such units - 1.5% of applicable NAV will be charged as Exit Load. In case units are redeemed/switched out after 12 months from the date of allotment, no Exit Load is applicable.
Unifi Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
Unifi Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.38
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.76
|Category Avg
-0.27
3.63
-3.16
-4.99
4.9
13.99
17.72
9.92
|Category Best
0.67
7.45
1.89
2.17
13.02
17.52
21.21
25.99
|Category Worst
-1.19
0.92
-7.44
-10.21
-2.59
10.25
13.88
0.76
Unifi Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Unifi Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
