Union Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Union Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Union Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW
AMC
: Union Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 07-Dec-2017
Fund Manager
: Parijat Agrawal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1318.79
Union Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 19.14
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 20% of the units allotted may be redemed without any exit load, on or before completion of 18 months from the date of allotment of units. any redemption in excess of such limit in the fist 18 months from the date of allotment shall be subject to the following exit. Redemption of units would be done on First in First out Basis (FIFO): 1.00% - If redeemed or switched out on or before completion of 18 months from the date of allotment of units Nil - If redeemed or switched out after completion of 18 months from the date of allotment of units.
Union Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
Union Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.51
4.07
-2.84
-3.67
4.07
8.46
15.87
9.34
|Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
|Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
|Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46
Union Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
Union Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|4.30
|472580
|56.71
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|4.24
|322892
|55.93
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|3.44
|377075
|45.40
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|2.86
|240002
|37.68
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|2.84
|221644
|37.40
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|1.80
|75200
|23.79
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|1.65
|62294
|21.69
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|1.47
|88306
|19.34
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|1.39
|21458
|18.30
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|1.34
|57575
|17.71
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|1.33
|544000
|17.59
|Equity
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.33
|204583
|17.51
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|1.31
|67074
|17.33
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|1.19
|82700
|15.73
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|1.19
|397063
|15.68
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|1.18
|34851
|15.60
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.01
|11137
|13.30
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|0.99
|384750
|13.05
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|0.90
|75251
|11.85
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|0.90
|116691
|11.85
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.83
|57791
|11.00
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|0.82
|478312
|10.77
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|0.80
|241330
|10.52
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|0.80
|47256
|10.51
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.79
|65497
|10.43
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|0.78
|79800
|10.24
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|0.75
|143008
|9.85
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.73
|391553
|9.64
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|0.73
|154985
|9.56
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|0.70
|6596
|9.19
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|0.68
|19075
|9.10
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|0.68
|251213
|9.05
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|0.68
|11325
|8.95
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|0.66
|89264
|8.73
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|0.66
|391625
|8.69
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.65
|80000
|8.55
|Equity
|J K Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.59
|17679
|7.75
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|0.57
|121550
|7.54
|Equity
|Coromandel Inter
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.57
|45000
|7.50
|Equity
|NTPC Green
|Power
|0.56
|850000
|7.41
|Equity
|Vodafone Idea
|Telecom - Services
|0.55
|9640000
|7.27
|Equity
|Aadhar Hsg. Fin.
|Finance
|0.55
|189400
|7.21
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|0.54
|228955
|7.13
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|0.54
|179400
|7.08
|Equity
|Pidilite Inds.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.52
|25622
|6.81
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.51
|490837
|6.73
|Equity
|Ajanta Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.51
|26902
|6.68
|Equity
|AWFIS Space
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.50
|100000
|6.53
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|0.49
|17550
|6.46
|Equity
|Krishna Institu.
|Healthcare Services
|0.47
|120000
|6.25
|Equity
|Gabriel India
|Auto Components
|0.47
|133481
|6.19
|Equity
|Solar Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.46
|7000
|6.09
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|0.45
|26150
|5.87
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.45
|5800
|5.87
|Equity
|Ethos Ltd
|Consumer Durables
|0.44
|23250
|5.85
|Equity
|CG Power & Ind
|Electrical Equipment
|0.41
|94496
|5.41
|Equity
|Quess Corp
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.41
|90000
|5.37
|Equity
|JSW Energy
|Power
|0.40
|112327
|5.21
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.39
|81880
|5.19
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|0.39
|14224
|5.16
|Equity
|Max Financial
|Insurance
|0.38
|50396
|5.03
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.38
|21750
|5.01
|Equity
|Blue Star
|Consumer Durables
|0.38
|26029
|4.99
|Equity
|Ipca Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.35
|34500
|4.67
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.35
|32500
|4.57
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|0.33
|9072
|4.40
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|0.33
|16043
|4.36
|Equity
|Birlasoft Ltd
|IT - Software
|0.33
|102612
|4.35
|Equity
|Jio Financial
|Finance
|0.33
|206598
|4.28
|Equity
|Gokaldas Exports
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.32
|51361
|4.17
|Equity
|Hitachi Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|0.31
|3662
|4.13
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|0.31
|5500
|4.04
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.30
|85500
|3.97
|Equity
|I O C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.28
|321750
|3.65
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|0.26
|6492
|3.44
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|0.26
|134754
|3.38
|Equity
|Adani Enterp.
|Metals & Minerals Trading
|0.24
|15300
|3.20
|Equity
|Delhivery
|Transport Services
|0.23
|123525
|3.08
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|0.23
|6572
|3.06
|Equity
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|0.23
|93906
|3.01
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|0.22
|22025
|2.90
|Equity
|Nippon Life Ind.
|Capital Markets
|0.21
|55000
|2.82
|Equity
|Techno Elec.Engg
|Construction
|0.20
|27367
|2.66
|Equity
|Inventurus Knowl
|IT - Services
|0.18
|12908
|2.31
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.91
|250000000
|25.24
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.90
|250000000
|25.11
|Corporate Debts
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|1.87
|250000000
|24.71
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.55
|200000000
|20.43
|Corporate Debts
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|1.14
|150000000
|15.06
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.14
|150000000
|15.04
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.77
|100000000
|10.18
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.76
|100000000
|10.02
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.76
|100000000
|9.96
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|2.28
|300000000
|30.04
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|3.76
|500000000
|49.65
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|3.00
|400000000
|39.52
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.10
|13500000
|1.32
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|11.28
|0
|148.78
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.68
|0
|9.04
