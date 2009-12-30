iifl-logo
Union Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW

Union Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

Union Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Union Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW

AMC

Union Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Equity Oriented

Launch Date

07-Dec-2017

Fund Manager

Parijat Agrawal

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1318.79

Union Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  19.14

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

20% of the units allotted may be redemed without any exit load, on or before completion of 18 months from the date of allotment of units. any redemption in excess of such limit in the fist 18 months from the date of allotment shall be subject to the following exit. Redemption of units would be done on First in First out Basis (FIFO): 1.00% - If redeemed or switched out on or before completion of 18 months from the date of allotment of units Nil - If redeemed or switched out after completion of 18 months from the date of allotment of units.

Union Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW- NAV Chart

Union Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.51
4.07
-2.84
-3.67
4.07
8.46
15.87
9.34
Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46

Union Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Union Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Grasim Inds21,750
Delhivery1,23,525

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
IndusInd Bank67,500
Info Edg.(India)7,200
A B B8,864
KFin Technolog.31,999
Elgi Equipments57,000
Electronics Mart1,99,304
ITC Hotels39,706

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products4.3047258056.71
EquityHDFC BankBanks4.2432289255.93
EquityICICI BankBanks3.4437707545.40
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services2.8624000237.68
EquityInfosysIT - Software2.8422164437.40
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction1.807520023.79
EquityTCSIT - Software1.656229421.69
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG1.478830619.34
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance1.392145818.30
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables1.345757517.71
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services1.3354400017.59
EquityJindal SteelFerrous Metals1.3320458317.51
EquityM & MAutomobiles1.316707417.33
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks1.198270015.73
EquityITCDiversified FMCG1.1939706315.68
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services1.183485115.60
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles1.011113713.30
EquityTata Power Co.Power0.9938475013.05
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software0.907525111.85
EquityAxis BankBanks0.9011669111.85
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.835779111.00
EquityO N G COil0.8247831210.77
EquityVarun BeveragesBeverages0.8024133010.52
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles0.804725610.51
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.796549710.43
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages0.787980010.24
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks0.751430089.85
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense0.733915539.64
EquityShriram FinanceFinance0.731549859.56
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables0.7065969.19
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles0.68190759.10
EquityREC LtdFinance0.682512139.05
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles0.68113258.95
EquityMax HealthcareHealthcare Services0.66892648.73
EquityZomato LtdRetailing0.663916258.69
EquityAdani PortsTransport Infrastructure0.65800008.55
EquityJ K CementsCement & Cement Products0.59176797.75
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles0.571215507.54
EquityCoromandel InterFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.57450007.50
EquityNTPC GreenPower0.568500007.41
EquityVodafone IdeaTelecom - Services0.5596400007.27
EquityAadhar Hsg. Fin.Finance0.551894007.21
EquityNTPCPower0.542289557.13
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals0.541794007.08
EquityPidilite Inds.Chemicals & Petrochemicals0.52256226.81
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals0.514908376.73
EquityAjanta PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.51269026.68
EquityAWFIS SpaceCommercial Services & Supplies0.501000006.53
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles0.49175506.46
EquityKrishna Institu.Healthcare Services0.471200006.25
EquityGabriel IndiaAuto Components0.471334816.19
EquitySolar IndustriesChemicals & Petrochemicals0.4670006.09
EquityMphasisIT - Software0.45261505.87
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products0.4558005.87
EquityEthos LtdConsumer Durables0.44232505.85
EquityCG Power & IndElectrical Equipment0.41944965.41
EquityQuess CorpCommercial Services & Supplies0.41900005.37
EquityJSW EnergyPower0.401123275.21
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals0.39818805.19
EquityHDFC AMCCapital Markets0.39142245.16
EquityMax FinancialInsurance0.38503965.03
EquityGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products0.38217505.01
EquityBlue StarConsumer Durables0.38260294.99
EquityIpca Labs.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.35345004.67
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.35325004.57
EquityTrentRetailing0.3390724.40
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products0.33160434.36
EquityBirlasoft LtdIT - Software0.331026124.35
EquityJio FinancialFinance0.332065984.28
EquityGokaldas ExportsTextiles & Apparels0.32513614.17
EquityHitachi EnergyElectrical Equipment0.3136624.13
EquityCoforgeIT - Software0.3155004.04
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products0.30855003.97
EquityI O C LPetroleum Products0.283217503.65
EquityPersistent SysIT - Software0.2664923.44
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower0.261347543.38
EquityAdani Enterp.Metals & Minerals Trading0.24153003.20
EquityDelhiveryTransport Services0.231235253.08
EquityLTIMindtreeIT - Software0.2365723.06
EquityCrompton Gr. ConConsumer Durables0.23939063.01
EquityVoltasConsumer Durables0.22220252.90
EquityNippon Life Ind.Capital Markets0.21550002.82
EquityTechno Elec.EnggConstruction0.20273672.66
EquityInventurus KnowlIT - Services0.18129082.31
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsI R F C-/-1.9125000000025.24
Corporate DebtsI R F C-/-1.9025000000025.11
Corporate DebtsPower Grid Corpn-/-1.8725000000024.71
Corporate DebtsI R F C-/-1.5520000000020.43
Corporate DebtsPower Grid Corpn-/-1.1415000000015.06
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-1.1415000000015.04
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.7710000000010.18
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.7610000000010.02
Corporate DebtsI R F C-/-0.761000000009.96
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2039-/-2.2830000000030.04
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-3.7650000000049.65
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-3.0040000000039.52
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-0.10135000001.32
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-11.280148.78
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.6809.04

Key information

Fund House:
Union Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
30-Dec-2009
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
20,143.98
Trustee/s:
Mr. K. Madhavan Kumar, Mr.Durga Prasad Duvvuri, Union Trustee Company Pri
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. G. Pradeep Kumar
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Prakash Karnik, Mr. S.C.Gupta, Anil Bafna, Animesh Chauhan, Mrs.Alice Vaidyan, Ms.A.Manimekhalai, Mr.Raghu Palat, Mr.Nidhu Saxena, Mr.Ken Obuchi
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Padmaja Shirke
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Leena Johnson
Fund Manager/s:
Parijat Agrawal
Auditors:
M/s. Chaitanya C Dalal &

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Unit 503, 5th Floor, Leeela Business Park, Andheri Kurla Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400059
Contact Nos:
022-67483300
Fax:
022-67483402
Email:
investorcare@unionmf.com
Website:
www.unionmf.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

